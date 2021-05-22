Warped Yoga returns after hiatus due to pandemic

Warped Yoga is back at the Warped Wing Brewing Company. Shown is a class pre-COVID, as capacity is currently being capped at 20 and masks are being worn to and from participants' socially-distanced mats. CONTRIBUTED

“I think we all need a break and a change of scenery,” Parente said. “I really missed the group energy, having lots of people in one space, all together, for the same purpose.”

It’s a welcome return for the brewery as well.

“Being able to host events here at the brewery is definitely something we have missed and are excited to bring back to a part of our Taproom experience with the restrictions slowly being lifted and amended,” marketing director Tara Michel said. “It’s awesome to be able to give back to a community that shows us such amazing support.”

Precautions are still being taken as capacity is currently being capped at 20 and masks are being worn to and from the participant’s socially-distanced mats. While the guidelines are subject to change, the expansive space is ideal for those wanting to safely rejoin group fitness.

“There is a lot of room, high ceilings and great air circulation, especially when the garage doors are open,” he said.

The all-level classes are geared toward beginners, but all are welcome as modifications can be made to create a less or more challenging practice.

Togetherness is only one of the many benefits of Warped Yoga. From physical benefits, like improved balance and increased flexibility, to emotional benefits, like reduced stress, yoga is good for the body and mind.

“It also has a significant impact on attention span,” Parente said. “I find I can sit down, pay attention and be better able to focus, no matter what distractions there are. It enables you to put more quality into whatever endeavor you pursue.”

Warped Yoga

What: All-level yoga practice with Matt Parente

Where: Warped Wing Brewing Company, 26 Wyandot St., Dayton

When: Third Sunday of the month, 10-11 a.m.

Cost: $20 includes yoga and a post-practice beverage

More: Sign up for emails at www.humblewarriorlife.com or follow The Humble Warrior on Instagram and Facebook