Watermark adds scrumptious summer menu items

The best restaurants in town make creative changes to their menus year-round with ingredients and inspiration taken from the best vegetables and fruit that the land has to offer seasonally.
One restaurant you can count on to offer these seasonal updates is Watermark.
The Miamisburg restaurant, helmed by chef-owner Maria Walusis, launched her “Chef’s Whim” summer menu a little over a week ago. Fried green tomatoes ($11.95 for 3) topped with bourbon-bacon jam, creamy goat cheese, smoked tomato coulis, and fresh basil and a Mediterranean dip trio ($10.95) featuring spinach and artichoke hummus, roasted red pepper hummus and lemon-garlic hummus served with grilled pita wedges and fresh veggie chips are two new flavorful appetizers diners can start with.
For entrées, a grilled rack of Beeler Farms pork ($27.95) with bourbon-apple relish, served with fresh summer succotash (summer squash, zucchini, caramelized onion, corn and bacon) and pimento-cheese grits is a summertime dream. There’s also a pan-seared scallop dish ($30.95) featuring fresh sea scallops, sun-dried tomato beurre blanc, accompanied by a creamy brown butter cauliflower mousse, asparagus, garnished with a parmesan crisp and a house manicotti ($20.95) filled with summer vegetable ratatouille (zucchini, squash, caramelized onion), ricotta and parmesan, topped with a smoky red pepper cream sauce. Grilled chicken breast may be added for an additional $6 or grilled salmon for $8.
A savory sweet corn bisque ($3.95 cup, $5.95 bowl) featuring fresh summer sweet corn, sautéed with onion cream and butter, garnished with scallion and bacon crumbles has also been added.
For dessert, a summer berry pavlova ($7.95) featuring strawberries and blueberries macerated in luxardo syrup with whipped cream and meringue shells is an offering to tempt you as you finish your meal.
Seasonal creations at the bar include Sage Advice ($10) made with Bombay Gin, St. Germaine Elderflower Liqueur, muddled cucumber and sage, lemon, egg white and bitters. There’s also a French Martini ($11) made with Ketel One Vodka, Chambord, pineapple and a raspberry garnish and a BLC Cooler ($10) made with Effen Cucumber Vodka, basiI-infused simple syrup and lime among other offerings.
Every Tuesday they feature burger specials for $12.95, while Thursdays feature $10 off all bottled wine.
HOW TO GO
What: Watermark
Where: 20 S. First St., Miamisburg
Hours: Dinner is served from 5-9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 5-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Sunday brunch is served from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
More info: 937-802-0891 or www.eatdrinkwatermark.com