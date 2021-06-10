Watermark adds scrumptious summer menu items

A savory sweet corn bisque ($3.95 cup, $5.95 bowl) featuring fresh summer sweet corn, sautéed with onion cream and butter, garnished with scallion and bacon crumbles has also been added.

For dessert, a summer berry pavlova ($7.95) featuring strawberries and blueberries macerated in luxardo syrup with whipped cream and meringue shells is an offering to tempt you as you finish your meal.

Sage Advice is made with Bombay Gin, St. Germaine Elderflower Liqueur, muddled cucumber and sage, lemon, egg white and bitters. CONTRIBUTED

Seasonal creations at the bar include Sage Advice ($10) made with Bombay Gin, St. Germaine Elderflower Liqueur, muddled cucumber and sage, lemon, egg white and bitters. There’s also a French Martini ($11) made with Ketel One Vodka, Chambord, pineapple and a raspberry garnish and a BLC Cooler ($10) made with Effen Cucumber Vodka, basiI-infused simple syrup and lime among other offerings.

Every Tuesday they feature burger specials for $12.95, while Thursdays feature $10 off all bottled wine.

HOW TO GO

What: Watermark

Where: 20 S. First St. , Miamisburg

Hours: Dinner is served from 5-9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 5-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Sunday brunch is served from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

More info: 937-802-0891 or www.eatdrinkwatermark.com