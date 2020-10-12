Women in the workplace: Share your Dayton ‘9 to 5’ stories

Later this month, Dayton’s award-winning filmmaking duo Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar will premiere their latest film “9 to 5 - The Story of a Movement” locally.
In celebration of the women’s labor movement, The Dayton Daily News wants to share Dayton’s own “9 to 5” story.
We are looking for women who were part of the workforce in the early 1970s when the women’s rights movement was taking shape who are willing to share their experiences and reflect on how the workforce has changed for local women.
CONTACT US: If you are willing to share your story with us, please contact lifestyles and entertainment reporter Sarah Franks at Sarah.Franks@Coxinc.com.
ABOUT ‘9 To 5 — The Story of a Movement’
The Dayton premiere of “9 To 5 - The Story of a Movement” is happening on Thursday, Oct. 22 at 8 p.m. at Dixie Twin Drive-In, located at 6201 N. Dixie Drive in Dayton.
Tickets are on sale now for $25 a car and are expected to sell-out, so people are encouraged to buy tickets as soon as possible at https://planned2give.networkforgood.com/. Proceeds will benefit FilmDayton.