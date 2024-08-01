World’s Longest Yard Sale weaves through local counties this weekend

There are more than 2,200 vendors along the route as well. At major vendor stops there will be a minimum of 25 vendors each. The major vendor stops in our area include:

Rustic Hill Brew Thru

9430 US-127, Greenville

Cross’s Campground

7777 US-127, Camden

(937) 452-1535

Pleasant Treasures

4020 Pleasant Avenue, Hamilton

According to the event website, there will be “a mix of resellers and regular yard sales at Major Vendor Stop locations. They are high traffic so resellers like them, but you will also find regular yard sales at these locations because some people don’t live close enough to the route or their yard is not suitable for holding a yard sale.”

For more information including vendor details, route maps and lodging options visit 127YardSale.com.