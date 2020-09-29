WORTH THE DRIVE: 3-course meal deals happening this week at top Cincinnati restaurants

More than 40 southern Ohio and Northern Kentucky restaurants have signed up to participate in Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week.
The promotion, which kicked off Monday, continues through Oct. 4. The three-course prix fixe menus are priced at $26, $36 and $46. Some restaurants are offering special lunches for $16.
Credit: HANDOUT
Cincinnati Restaurant Week participating restaurants include:
- Alfio’s Buon Cibo
- Brown Dog Cafe
- Butcher & Barrel
- Chart House
- Chè
- Coppin’s at Hotel Covington
- deSha’s
- Eddie Merlot’s
- Eighteen at the Radisson
- Embers
- Firebirds Wood Fired Grill
- Goose and Elder
- Jag’s Steak & Seafood
- Kitchen 1883
- Kona Grill
- Libby’s Southern Comfort
- LouVino
- MacKenzie River Pizza Grill and Pub
- McCormick and Schmicks
- Metropole
- Mita’s
- Morton’s Steakhouse
- National Exemplar
- Overlook Kitchen + Bar
- Primavista
- Prime Cincinnati
- Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse
- Salazar
- Somm Wine Bar
- Street City Pub
- Subito
- Taste of Belgium
- The Capital Grille
- The Golden Lamb
- The Melting Pot
- The View at Shires Garden
- Trio Bistro
“The event, sponsored by Maker’s Mark and OpenTable, offers a week crafted to promote positive publicity and encourage locals to visit an array of Cincy’s culinary talents. Greater Cincinnati restaurants are one of the greatest assets to our community and they need us now more than ever,” a press release stated.
Reservations are highly suggested. Carry-out meals are available at some restaurants while others are dine-in only, so be sure to check details. A donation of $1 from each meal will be donated to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center. For the full list of menus more details visit greatercincinnatirestaurantweek.com.
Contact this contributing writer at alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com.