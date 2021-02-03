WORTH THE DRIVE: Monthly Cincinnati Volksmarch is a great ‘excuse to get outside’

Last fall, the Cincinnati Riverfront Volksmarch was formed, in the words of “unofficial” spokesman Bob Igel, “to find an excuse to get outside and do some day drinking.”
The Volksmarch is a 5K or 10K walk around the Cincinnati riverfront with a different theme each month. After past themes such as Oktoberfest in October, the famous “turkey drop” episode from “WKRP in Cincinnati” in November, ugly sweaters in December, and saying goodbye and good riddance to 2020 in January, the theme this Saturday will be the Super Bowl, where participants will be encouraged to walk wearing the jerseys of their favorite teams.
“About 20 of us got together to organize it,” Igel said. “There are five to ten German clubs in town and we all belong to different ones. After seeing each other at different events like Oktoberfest and Bockfest, it just made sense. The riverfront is a beautiful area and it’s another good excuse to get outside.”
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
The Volksmarch begins and ends at the Christian Moerlein Lager House. In between, the march takes you past downtown landmarks such as Paul Brown Stadium, the Montgomery Inn, and Smale Riverfront Park.
The day drinking comes after the walk at the Moerlein House. The group reserves the indoor patio for food and beer. There will be split the pot and raffles where people can win gift certificates.
According to Igel, there are no COVID restrictions during the walk itself, since it’s outside and group sizes are limited to 2 to 6 people. At the Moerlein House, the usual procedures will apply, where people are required to be masked unless they’re actually eating and drinking.
The Volksmarch is open to the public, and Igel reiterated that you don’t have to trace your German roots back 100 years or so to come out or belong.
“I was actually more German on my wife’s side,” Igel said. “It’s just people of the same heritage enjoying each other’s company. It’s gotten more popular each month. We had 75 people in October and 95 in January. We do it regardless of the weather. Good Germans walk no matter what.”
HOW TO GO
When: Saturday, Feb. 6, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: 115 Joe Nuxhall Way, Cincinnati
Cost: $3