Wright State grad joins Nicole Scherzinger in Broadway’s ‘Sunset Boulevard’

At Wright State, Brown’s credits included “Ragtime” and “The Threepenny Opera.”

“Sunset Boulevard” opened last fall at London’s Savoy Theatre on Oct. 12 and closed Jan. 6. I saw the production Nov. 16 and was blown away by the production’s ability to cater to Scherzinger’s inherent strengths as a dynamic triple threat. At the 2024 Oliver Awards presented April 14 Scherzinger won the Olivier Award, the highest honor in British theater, for her magnificent portrayal of silent film star Norma Desmond. “Sunset Boulevard” was the biggest winner of the night, receiving seven honors including Best Musical Revival, Best Actor in a Musical, and Best Director.

“Sunset Boulevard” will begin previews at New York’s St. James Theatre Sept. 28 and open Oct. 20. Tickets are on sale now at sunsetblvdbroadway.com.

Magnolia Theatre Company updates

Paintings used last season in the Magnolia Theatre Company’s local premiere of “Five Lesbians Eating A Quiche,” created and signed by local artist Rachel Robinson, will be up for auction. All proceeds will go towards supporting the company’s future productions. Deadline to bid is Oct. 6.

Magnolia’s next, perfectly timed production, Heidi Schreck’s Pulitzer Prize-nominated “What The Constitution Means To Me,” will take place Oct. 17-20 at the PNC Arts Annex in downtown Dayton.

For more information, visit magnoliatheatrecompany.com.

Credit: FACEBOOK PHOTO Credit: FACEBOOK PHOTO

African-American Community Fund grant applications now available

The African-American Community Fund of The Dayton Foundation is accepting grant requests for its 2024 grant application cycle. All potential applicants must submit a grant application. The application deadline for this grant cycle is 5 p.m. on Sept. 30. Applications are available at aacfdayton.org/apply-for-grants/.

A few examples of funded grants include diversity projects, youth initiatives, homeless outreach, cultural events and marketing. A historical listing of past grant recipients can be found at aacfdayton.org/historical-grants/.

Organizations planning to apply for funding must be tax-exempt under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Applications will be accepted from organizations that benefit communities in the Dayton/Greater Miami Valley region.

Established in 1992 as a component fund of The Dayton Foundation, AACF’s mission is to increase organized philanthropy in the African-American community and empower others through giving.

For more information visit www.aacfdayton.org, email aacf@daytonfoundation.org or call The Dayton Foundation at 937-222-0410.

University of Dayton, partners receive grant for community reading project

The University of Dayton will lead a community reading project that aims to inspire meaningful conversations, elevate voices and build stronger connections with a $20,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.

UD’s Fitz Center for Leadership in Community, in partnership with Dayton Metro Library, Daybreak Youth Services, the African American Visual Artist Guild and the Paul Laurence Dunbar House and others, will offer programs centered on Yaa Gyasi’s novel “Homegoing” as part of the yearlong national Big Read initiative.

“We chose ‘Homegoing’ as a powerful catalyst for discussing slavery’s legacy, racism, and identity. Through this book, we aim to deepen our understanding of the history and people of our community,” said Lauren Poor, director of public humanities and arts in the Fitz Center, in a press release.

The novel traces the lives of Ghanaian half-sisters and their descendants across generations and continents. It delves into the enduring impact of slavery and colonialism on individuals and family legacies.

Dayton’s NEA Big Read begins with a public kick-off at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 18 in the Forum at Dayton Metro Library, 215 E. Third St. Future events will include creative writing workshops, art exhibitions, a poetry contest, a public reading poetry showcase, and a public lecture panel.

NEA Big Read is a program of the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with Arts Midwest.

For more information, visit udayton.edu/artssciences/ctr/fitz/public-humanities-arts/pha-nea-big-read.php.