Yellow Springs Film Festival plans special events for October return

37 minutes ago
The second annual Yellow Springs Film Festival, which will take place Oct. 4-6, has announced a few special events.

The festivities will kick off Friday with comedian/musician Reggie Watts, who will perform at The Foundry Theater at Antioch College. Watts most recently starred as the bandleader on CBS’s “The Late Late Show with James Corden.” His first Netflix special, “Spatial,” notably received critical acclaim with the New York Times calling it, “a giddy rush of escapist nonsense” and dubbing Watts, “the most influential absurdist in comedy today.” Tickets are $30.

On Saturday The Little Art Theatre will host the new documentary “Eno,” which chronicles the career of musician Brian Eno who is known for producing David Bowie, U2 and Talking Heads among many others. A conversation between director Gary Hustwit and filmmaker Steven Bognar will follow the screening. Tickets are $20.

“Utilizing a proprietary software system developed by Hustwit and digital artist Brendan Dawes, ‘Eno’ offers millions of possible variations and ushers in a groundbreaking approach to storytelling,” according to organizers.

Saturday will also spotlight the 30th anniversary of “Pulp Fiction” with a screening of the film at The Foundry Theater. Prior to the screening live music from the soundtrack will be performed by Nick Kizirnis and a costume contest and trivia will be hosted by comedian Justin Howard. Tickets are $10.

Tickets for these three special events are on sale now. The full festival lineup is forthcoming. For more information, visit ysfilmfest.com.

