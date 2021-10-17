You can brighten the holidays for the troops

Blue Star Mothers of America has been supporting active duty military and veterans since World War II. The mission of our local group, Miami Valley Chapter No. 3, is to support troops all over the world as well as support local veterans, and one another.
If you’re a Make a Difference reader, you know that the nonprofit organization collects items year-round, but there’s always a major effort around the holidays.
“Chapter #3 is preparing for our biggest event of the year on November 13,” says Linda Mauro, troop center coordinator and a vice president of the organization. “Members will gather to stuff Christmas stockings with various goodies and snacks and send them to deployed military personnel on our list who will be overseas for the holidays. We are preparing to send 500 stockings this year.”
Mauro shares this response from an appreciative recipient writing from Germany: “Thank you all so very, very much for the wonderful box of goodies you sent for the guys and gals. It truly was so awesome to get your box as every single item was just perfect. Thank you for thinking of us over here.”
The group estimates it costs about $20 to fill each stocking and that doesn’t include the cost of shipping, which has steadily increased each year.
“We’re asking your readers to consider donating items from the list, so we can continue providing deployed troops with a bit of joy from home,” says Mauro.
Items needed for holiday stockings
- Small packs of cookies (no bags)
- Rice Krispies Treats (individually wrapped)
- Small packs of fruit snacks
- Tubes of nuts
- Tubes of trail mix
- Granola bars
- Protein bars (10-20 grams of protein)
- Slim Jims
- Hot chocolate (packets)
- Apple cider( packets)
- Drink mixes (individual tubes)
- Tic Tacs
- Chapstick
- Gum
Donations can be dropped off from 9 a.m. until noon each Saturday at Chapter #3 Troop Center, 6661 Clyo Road, Centerville. To arrange another time for drop-off, call Mauro at 937-238-2783. “Every week we pack boxes to send to deployed troops,” she says. “We accept and need donations all year long.”
If you’d like to make a financial donation, checks can be made out to Blue Star Mothers, Chapter #3 and sent to: Blue Star Mothers #3, P.O. Box 292722, Kettering, Ohio 45429
MAKE A DIFFERENCE
