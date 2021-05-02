You can help CARE House, which sees increasing risk of child abuse during pandemic

These agencies collaborate at CARE House to provide an efficient and streamlined approach to these investigations while being trauma-sensitive and child-friendly. This approach helps avoid duplicity while keeping the child’s needs and safety at the forefront.

Says one parent who visited the center: “Everyone was helpful and kind. They made my child feel comfortable and safe. They were resourceful and sincere about handling a bad situation.”

You can be a part of helping children in our community.

In addition to linking families with mental health and medical services, CARE House frequently has families that need help with basic needs. The organization relies on generous donors, like our readers, to help support its mission.

Here are the items most needed at the moment:

Small bottles of water

Paper towels

Plates

Plastic silverware

Gas gift cards

Juice boxes

Small bags of chips

Small bags of pretzels

RTA bus passes

Gift cards to fast food locations (McDonald’s, Chick-Fil-A)

Grocery gift cards (Walmart, Target, Kroger)

Drop off your donations to CARE House, 410 Valley St., Dayton from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Please call (937) 641-4545 to arrange a drop-off time.

Other ways to help:

Financial gifts are welcome and support CARE House’s ongoing operational needs for professional staffing and ongoing training, forensic interview rooms and equipment, therapy resources and play items for the activity area.

CARE House also relies heavily on a crew of volunteers who have a heart for children and help with supervising children in the atrium, light clerical work, answering phones and greeting visitors. If you are interested in helping in this way, please contact (937) 641-4545.

You can also find more information about CARE House at www.thecar ehouse.org or on Facebook.

MAKE A DIFFERENCE

Meredith Moss writes about Dayton-area nonprofit organizations and their specific needs. If your group has a wish list it would like to share with our readers, contact Meredith: meredith.moss@coxinc.com.

Please include a daytime phone number and a photo that reflects your group’s mission.