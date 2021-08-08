You can help low-income seniors

Dayton’s historic Biltmore Hotel, now home to senior citizens, is undergoing a renovation. CONTRIBUTED

About the renovation

In 2018, Related Affordable, a division of Related Companies, took ownership of the Biltmore Towers. By August of 2020, Related Affordable enlisted the help of St. Mary Development Corporation to begin a renovation of the entire building. The renovation consists of a complete overhaul of each apartment, all common spaces, including turning the former grand ballroom into a common gathering space, and new retail areas to serve both the residents and the downtown community.

Structural renovations include new plumbing, elevators, roofing, and windows, while cosmetic upgrades include new kitchens, bathrooms, flooring, and lighting. Construction is targeted to be substantially wrapped up by the end of this year.

“We’re thrilled to add this local landmark to our portfolio of high-quality affordable housing communities,” says Wes Young, executive vice president with St. Mary Development Corporation. " These renovations will not only add to downtown’s beautification efforts, but will improve the lives of each of the building’s 230 residents.”

“We know the building and its residents very well,” says Natalynne Baker, vice president of resident services for St. Mary Development. “It’s been rewarding to have the opportunity to improve our residents’ quality of life through these substantial upgrades, and to see their gratitude and excitement along the way.”

Donations from our Make a Difference readers can help.

Here’s what they need

Laundry detergent

Bath and hand towels (new)

Disinfectant cleaning solutions

Clorox wipes

Pinesol

Lysol

Rubbing alcohol 91% or more

Mops

Gift cards for food (Meijer, Walmart, Kroger)

Donations can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the St. Mary Development Corporation offices at 2160 E. 5th St., Dayton, OH 45403 (located in the former Carnegie Library at 5th and Huffman). If you want to support the program financially, mail a donation to the same address or go to www.StMaryDevelopment.org to donate online.

Questions? Just email ccampbell@smdcd.org, or call (937) 277-8149, ext. 208.

