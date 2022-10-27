10 Italian restaurants you should know in the Dayton region

Ahead of releasing our Best of Dayton winners on Friday, we’re going into the archives for past winners and finalists in some of our most popular categories.
An alphabetical list of area Italian restaurants that have done well over the years in our annual Best of Dayton contests.
Figlio
Credit: Jim Witmer
Best of Dayton finalist 2015, 2019.
424 E Stroop Rd, Dayton | (937) 534-0494 | Website | Facebook
Franco’s Ristorante
Best of Dayton finalist 2016, 2019. Second place 2017. Third place 2015, 2018, 2021.
824 E 5th St, Dayton | (937) 222-0204 | Website | Facebook
Giovanni’s
Credit: Giovanni's Facebook page
Best of Dayton finalist 2015, 2016. Third place 2019.
215 W Main St, Fairborn | (937) 878-1611 | Website | Facebook
Jimmy’s Italian Kitchen
Credit: HANDOUT
Best of Dayton finalist 2015, 2018, 2019. Second place 2016, 2021. Third place 2017.
3002 Woodman Dr, Kettering | (937) 293-9133 | Website | Facebook
Jimmie’s Ladder 11
Best of Dayton finalist 2018.
936 Brown St, Dayton | (937) 424-1784 | Website | Facebook
Mamma DiSalvo’s
Best of Dayton first place 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021.
1375 E Stroop Rd, Dayton | (937) 299-5831 | Website | Facebook
Roost Modern Italian
Best of Dayton finalist 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019.
524 E 5th St, Dayton | (937) 222-3100 | Website | Facebook
Spaghetti Warehouse
Credit: Spaghetti Warehouse
Best of Dayton finalist 2015, 2016. Second place 2018, 2019.
36 W 5th St, Dayton | (937) 461-3913 | Website | Facebook
Tony’s Italian Kitchen
Best of Dayton finalist 2015, 2018, 2019. Third place 2016.
615 S Main St, Englewood | (937) 836-1145 | Website | Facebook
Troni’s Italian Restaurant
Credit: Submitted Photo
Best of Dayton finalist 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019.
1314 E Dorothy Ln, Kettering | (937) 643-9921 | Website | Facebook