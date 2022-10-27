dayton logo
10 Italian restaurants you should know in the Dayton region

Local News
39 minutes ago

Ahead of releasing our Best of Dayton winners on Friday, we’re going into the archives for past winners and finalists in some of our most popular categories.

An alphabetical list of area Italian restaurants that have done well over the years in our annual Best of Dayton contests.

Figlio

Credit: Jim Witmer

Best of Dayton finalist 2015, 2019.

424 E Stroop Rd, Dayton | (937) 534-0494 | Website | Facebook

Franco’s Ristorante

Best of Dayton finalist 2016, 2019. Second place 2017. Third place 2015, 2018, 2021.

824 E 5th St, Dayton | (937) 222-0204 | Website | Facebook

Giovanni’s

Credit: Giovanni's Facebook page

Best of Dayton finalist 2015, 2016. Third place 2019.

215 W Main St, Fairborn | (937) 878-1611 | Website | Facebook

Jimmy’s Italian Kitchen

Credit: HANDOUT

Best of Dayton finalist 2015, 2018, 2019. Second place 2016, 2021. Third place 2017.

3002 Woodman Dr, Kettering | (937) 293-9133 | Website | Facebook

Jimmie’s Ladder 11

Best of Dayton finalist 2018.

936 Brown St, Dayton | (937) 424-1784 | Website | Facebook

Mamma DiSalvo’s

Best of Dayton first place 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021.

1375 E Stroop Rd, Dayton | (937) 299-5831 | Website | Facebook

Roost Modern Italian

Best of Dayton finalist 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019.

524 E 5th St, Dayton | (937) 222-3100 | Website | Facebook

Spaghetti Warehouse

Credit: Spaghetti Warehouse

Best of Dayton finalist 2015, 2016. Second place 2018, 2019.

36 W 5th St, Dayton | (937) 461-3913 | Website | Facebook

Tony’s Italian Kitchen

Best of Dayton finalist 2015, 2018, 2019. Third place 2016.

615 S Main St, Englewood | (937) 836-1145 | Website | Facebook

Troni’s Italian Restaurant

Credit: Submitted Photo

Best of Dayton finalist 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019.

1314 E Dorothy Ln, Kettering | (937) 643-9921 | Website | Facebook

