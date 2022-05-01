10 notable shows to see in Dayton in May

May 6-15, Xenia Area Community Theatre

The local premiere of David Hassler’s drama is based on eyewitness accounts of the 1970 Kent State shootings. 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays at XACT, 45 E. Second St., Xenia. $12-$15. xeniaact1.org.

Beethoven 9 – Joy to the World

May 13-14, Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra

Beethoven’s glorious Symphony No. 9, better known as “Ode to Joy,” is the iconic centerpiece of a program that includes Stella Sung’s “Oceana,” a multimedia tribute to life in the oceans, and Carla Schumann’s piano concerto performed by Sara Davis Buechner. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton. $5-$68. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.

Combined Shape Caption Human Race producing artistic director Kevin Moore. Credit: HANDOUT Credit: HANDOUT Combined Shape Caption Human Race producing artistic director Kevin Moore. Credit: HANDOUT Credit: HANDOUT

Kevin Moore: At the Heart of the Human Race – A Farewell Celebration

May 14, Human Race Theatre Company

After 36 years, Human Race Theatre Company producing artistic director Kevin Moore is retiring at the end of this season. Before he leaves, a farewell celebration will assemble familiar faces from the organization’s past and present to pay tribute. 8 p.m. at the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton. VIP tickets: $150. General tickets: $25. 937-228-3630 or visit daytonlive.org.

Soulstice: Mahogany Nights

May 14, Dayton Contemporary Dance Company

The islands are calling as DCDC prepares a sultry evening of dance performed with lively, spirited elegance. 6:30 p.m. reception; 7:30 p.m. gala Saturday at Marriott at University of Dayton, 1414 S. Patterson Blvd., Dayton. $175-$300. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.

Combined Shape Caption Lauren Everett and A.J. Breslin in The Nerve's production of "Friend Art." PHOTO BY KNACK VIDEO + PHOTO. Credit: KNACK VIDEO + PHOTO Credit: KNACK VIDEO + PHOTO Combined Shape Caption Lauren Everett and A.J. Breslin in The Nerve's production of "Friend Art." PHOTO BY KNACK VIDEO + PHOTO. Credit: KNACK VIDEO + PHOTO Credit: KNACK VIDEO + PHOTO

Friend Art

May 19-29, The Nerve

How late is too late to give up on your dreams? When are you really a grown-up? These intriguing questions and more are probed in Sofia Alvarez’s contemporary tale of friends and relationships, receiving its local premiere courtesy of The Nerve. 7 p.m. Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays at the PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., Dayton. $22. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.

Epic Opera

May 21-22, Dayton Opera

Hear some of the most timeless melodies in the opera repertoire from such composers as Puccini, Verdi and Wagner. 8 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at the Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton. $5-$100. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.

Something Rotten!

May 21-22, TheatreLab Dayton

Karey Kirkpatrick, Wayne Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell’s Renaissance-era musical comedy concerns two brothers/playwrights seeking to outshine William Shakespeare. 8 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday at the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton. $18-$63. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.

The Old Man and the Old Moon

May 27-June 12, Dayton Theatre Guild

Jeff Sams directs the local premiere of Pigpen Theatre Co.’s folktale-flavored musical about an eventful journey across land, air and sea and the unwavering power of love. 8 p.m. Fridays, 5 p.m. Saturdays (with the exception of the May 28 8 p.m. performance) and 3 p.m. Sundays at the Dayton Theatre Guild, 430 Wayne Ave. $14-$21. 937-278-5993 or daytontheatreguild.org.

Mean Girls

May 31-June 5, Dayton Live

This 2018 Tony Award-nominated Best Musical is adapted by Tina Fey from her 2004 screenplay of the same name about high school frenemies. The tuneful score features music by Fey’s Emmy-winning husband, Jeff Richmond (“30 Rock”), and lyricist Nell Benjamin (“Legally Blonde”). 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton. $29-$125. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.