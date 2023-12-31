10 noteworthy shows to see across Dayton in January

Jan. 2-3, Schuster Center

This beautifully conceived and executed international spectacle of music and classical Chinese dance returns to Dayton. The theme of this brand-new production concerns heroes, mischief and miracles within Chinese folk tales, legends and other stories. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton. $83.50-$168.50. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.

“Huddle Up: Music of Sports”

Jan. 6, Dayton Performing Arts Alliance

Neal Gittleman leads the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra in a family-friendly concert celebrating the music of sports from football fight songs to figure skating waltzes. The program also promises celebrity guests and other fun surprises. 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton. $5-$88.50. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.

“9 to 5: The Musical”

Jan. 11-14, Muse Machine

The Muse Machine presents the 2009 Tony-nominated musical adaptation of the iconic 1980 film. Featuring music by Dolly Parton, this lighthearted yet topical and timely tale of women in the workplace features over 100 students from across the Miami Valley. 7 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday at Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton. $29-$69. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.

“Is There Life After High School?”

Jan. 12-28, Dayton Playhouse

Jeffrey Kindley and Craig Carnelia’s 1982 musical uses songs and monologues to spotlight the ups and downs teenagers experience throughout high school. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays at Dayton Playhouse, 1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton. $18-$20. 937-424-8477 or daytonplayhouse.com.

Credit: FACEBOOK PHOTO Credit: FACEBOOK PHOTO

“True West”

Jan. 12-28, Dayton Theatre Guild

Sam Shepard’s gripping 1983 Pulitzer Prize-nominated drama concerns the sibling rivalry between estranged brothers who have reconnected at their mother’s California home. 8 p.m. Fridays, 5 p.m. Saturdays (with the exception of Jan. 13 at 8 p.m.) and 3 p.m. Sundays at Dayton Theatre Guild, 430 Wayne Ave., Dayton. $14-$21. 937-278-5993 or daytontheatreguild.org.

“Rachmaninoff’s Second Symphony”

Jan. 12-13, Dayton Performing Arts Alliance

Guest conductor Kensho Watanabe, an emerging presence who has appeared with top ensembles around the world, leads the Dayton Philharmonic in a salute to Rachmaninoff’s Sesquicentennial. The Masterworks program also includes Wagner’s “Lohengrin” and Debussy’s Spanish-influenced “Ibéria.” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton. $12-$82.50. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.

“[title of show]”

Jan. 17-28, TheatreLab Dayton

Jeff Bowen and Hunter Bell’s 2009 Tony-nominated musical concerns two friends who decide to write an original musical starring themselves and their female friends. 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays at TheatreLab Dayton Studio, 116 N. Jefferson St., Dayton. $10-$25. Theatrelabdayton.org.

“The Marvelous Wonderettes”

Jan. 18-Feb. 11, La Comedia Dinner Theatre

This off-Broadway hit whisks audiences back to a 1958 high school prom and features over 30 timeless hits from the ‘50s and ‘60s such as “It’s My Party,” “Mr. Sandman,” “Lollipop” and “Respect.” Matinees: Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays; Evenings: Thursdays-Sundays. La Comedia Dinner Theatre is located at 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro. $39-$79. 937-746-4554 or lacomedia.com.

Nimesh Patel: Fast & Loose Tour Jan. 20, Dayton Live

This Emmy-nominated writer and comedian has appeared on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” and made his late-night debut on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.” He’s also toured with Chris Rock and his written for the 2016 Academy Awards in addition to “Saturday Night Live,” “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” and the White House Correspondents Dinner. His self-released specials “Jokes To Get You Through Quarantine,” “Thank You, China” and “Lucky Lefty” have reached millions of views. 7 p.m. Saturday at Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton. $39-$49. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Joe Gatto’s Night of Comedy

Jan. 28, Dayton Live

The “Impractical Jokers” star brings his stand-up solo show to Dayton. He has toured with the Jokers live comedy show to sold-out crowds across the world, including legendary arenas such as Madison Square Garden in New York and the O2 Arena in London.7 p.m. Sunday at the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton. $40-$100.25. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.