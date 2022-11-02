10 noteworthy shows to see in November

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

“Deadline”

Nov. 3-20, Human Race Theatre Company

This world premiere comedic thriller by Marcia Kash and Douglas E. Hughes has been described as “a bit of ‘Clue,’ and a bit of ‘Knives Out,’ and a lot of fun.” 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sundays, and 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays at the Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St., Dayton. $10-$53. 937-228-3630 or humanracetheatre.org.

“Broadway Bound”

Nov. 4-20, Dayton Theatre Guild

Neil Simon’s 1987 Tony and Pulitzer Prize-nominated autobiographical drama concerns Eugene and Stanley, budding comedy writers attempting to break into show business while coping with the break-up of their parents. 8 p.m. Fridays, 5 p.m. Saturdays (with the exception of Nov. 5 at 8 p.m.), and 3 p.m. Sundays at the Dayton Theatre Guild, 430 Wayne Ave., Dayton. $14-$21. 937-278-5993 or daytontheatreguild.org.

“Sister Act”

Nov. 4-20, Wright State University

Deloris Van Cartier is a 1970s disco diva on the run in this melodic 2011 adaptation of the 1992 Whoopi Goldberg film of the same name. Featuring music by Alan Menken (“Aladdin,” “Beauty and the Beast”), the joyous songs include “Fabulous, Baby!,” “Raise Your Voice,” “Take Me to Heaven” and “Spread the Love Around.” 8 p.m. Fridays, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays in the Festival Playhouse of the Creative Arts Center at Wright State, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton. $15- $25. 937-775-2500 or visit www.wright.edu/theatre.

“Step Afrika!”

Nov. 9, Dayton Live

The excitement and precision of stepping, a blend of percussive dance styles particularly embraced by African American fraternities and sororities, will be on display enhanced by live music and technology. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton. $25. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”

Nov. 11-20, Springboro Community Theatre

William Finn and Rachel Sheinkin’s witty, tuneful and touching 2005 musical about an eclectic group of colorful adolescents vying for a spelling championship includes audience participation. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Springboro Community Theatre, 115 Wright Station Way, Springboro. $18-$20. 937-203-0927 or borotheatre.org.

“Harvey”

Nov. 11-20, Dayton Playhouse

Mary Chase’s 1945 Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy concerns the amiable Elwood P. Dowd, whose friendship with his titular imaginary rabbit causes a frenzy within his home and the local sanitarium. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays at the Dayton Playhouse, 1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton. $18-$20. 937-424-8477 or daytonplayhouse.com.

“Symphonie fantastique and Vadim Gluzman”

Nov. 18-19, Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra

In addition to presenting Hector Berlioz’s passionate, fiery titular work, the DPO will offer Dmitri Shostakovich’s Violin Concerto No. 1 featuring guest artist Vadim Gluzman. Antoine Clark, heralded as a rising star among young American conductors, will make his Dayton debut. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton. $14-$68. 937-228-3630 or daytonperformingarts.org.

“Bright Star”

Nov. 18-Dec. 4, Wright State University

Spanning 20 years in North Carolina, Steve Martin and Edie Brickell’s humorous, inspirational 2016 bluegrass/folk tale musical explores faith, family and forgiveness. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays in the downstairs, black box Herbst Theatre of the Creative Arts Center at Wright State, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton. $5-$15. 937-775-2500 or visit www.wright.edu/theatre.

“Legally Blonde – The Musical”

Nov. 22-27, Dayton Live

Based on the 2001 Reese Witherspoon film of the same name, Laurence O’Keefe, Nell Benjamin and Heather Hach’s cheerful 2007 musical comedy centers on Elle Woods, a bubbly sorority girl who takes Harvard Law School by storm. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton. $26-$109. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.