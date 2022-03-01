100 hospitalized with COVID in Dayton-area as virus wanes

ICUs are reporting a similar trend during that same time period. Ohio and the west central region both recorded an 84% drop in the last 60 days, and southwest Ohio saw a 72% decline, according to OHA.

Of the 195 ICU patients with COVID in Ohio 16 were in west central Ohio and 47 were in southwest Ohio.

In the last day the state added 117 coronavirus hospitalizations and six ICU admissions, according to the Ohio Department of Health. Ohio is averaging 136 hospitalizations a day and 15 ICU admissions a day over the last three weeks.

Ohio added 242 COVID deaths, bringing its total to 36,822, according to ODH. The state updates death data twice a week. Data can fluctuate because other states don’t regularly report death certificate data to Ohio’s Bureau of Vital Statistics.

The day a death is reported does not reflect the day it occurred.

The state reported 1,051 COVID cases Tuesday, making it the fourth straight day fewer than 1,500 daily cases have been recorded in Ohio. The state’s 21-day average is 1,804 coronavirus cases a day, according to the state health department.

Nearly 62% of Ohioans have started the COVID-19 vaccine, including 71.84% of adults and 65.71% of people ages 5 and older. More than 57% of residents, including 66.66% of adults and 60.75% of those 5 and older, have finished their vaccination.

As of Tuesday, approximately 7.22 million people in the state have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 6.68 million have completed it, according to ODH. More than 3.38 million Ohioans have received a booster or additional vaccine dose.