100 years of service: Kettering Fire Department traces roots to Van Buren crews

Local News
By
57 minutes ago
Open house to celebrate is planned Sunday

KETTERING — One hundred years of organized fire protection in what is now the city of Kettering will be celebrated Sunday.

The Van Buren Twp. Fire Department was established in 1922, more than 30 years before the city of Kettering was incorporated.

An open house will be held on Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. at Kettering Fire Department headquarters, Station 36, 4745 Hempstead Station Drive.

The early fire department was staffed with volunteers for 47 years, records show. Before city incorporation, festivals, band concerts and ice cream socials raised money for the fire companies, according to the city.

Kettering was proclaimed a city in 1955 and when it was incorporated, fire protection consisted of four fire companies staffed with 20 men, according to the city records. The city provided a full-time dispatching staff and a full-time fire inspector.

