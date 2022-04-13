dayton logo
12 hours of dancing: WSU students raise more than $32K for Dayton Children’s

Students at Wright State University raised more than $32,000 during Raiderthon last weekend. Courtesy of Wright State.

Local News
By
49 minutes ago

Wright State University students raised a total of $32,153.46 this past weekend that will benefit Dayton Children’s Hospital.

Amber Barga, vice president of marketing and public relations for the event, said Raiderthon, a 12-hour dance marathon to raise money for Dayton Children’s, was back in person for the first time since 2019.

In 2021, Raiderthon raised $20,127.13, Barga said. Raiderthon is organized by Wright State Miracle Makers, a student-run philanthropic organization that raises funds and awareness for Dayton Children’s Hospital.

Established in 2013, Wright State Miracle Makers has been dedicated to its goal of raising money for families at Dayton Children’s Hospital. This year the organization hoped to raise $55,000 for the hospital.

About the Author

Eileen McClory is the education reporter for the Dayton Daily News. She grew up in the Dayton area and returned to cover her hometown.

