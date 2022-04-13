12 hours of dancing: WSU students raise more than $32K for Dayton Children’s

In 2021, Raiderthon raised $20,127.13, Barga said. Raiderthon is organized by Wright State Miracle Makers, a student-run philanthropic organization that raises funds and awareness for Dayton Children’s Hospital.

Established in 2013, Wright State Miracle Makers has been dedicated to its goal of raising money for families at Dayton Children’s Hospital. This year the organization hoped to raise $55,000 for the hospital.