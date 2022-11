12 ice cream shops where you can take holiday visitors in the Dayton region

Cold Stone Creamery

Best of Dayton finalist 2015, 2016, 2019.

Multiple Locations | Website | Facebook

Ducky’s

Best of Dayton finalist 2016.

100 W Market St, Troy | (937) 703-5463 | Facebook

Graeter’s

Best of Dayton first place 2017. Second place 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022.

Multiple Locations | Website | Facebook

JD’s Old Fashioned Frozen Custard

Best of Dayton finalist 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019. Second place 2017. Third place 2022.

322 Union Blvd # A, Englewood | (937) 836-9219 | Website | Facebook

Jet Freeze

Best of Dayton finalist 2015, 2016.

4014 E Patterson Rd, Beavercreek | (937) 429-5845 | Facebook

Jubie’s Creamery

Best of Dayton finalist 2018, 2019, 2022. Fourth place 2021.

471 W Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd, Fairborn | (937) 874-5391 | Website | Facebook

Ritter’s Frozen Custard

Best of Dayton finalist 2015, 2022. Third place 2016, 2018, 2019, 2021.

Multiple Locations | Website | Facebook

The Root Beer Stande

Best of Dayton finalist 2019.

1727 Woodman Dr, Dayton | (937) 640-1114 | Website | Facebook

United Dairy Farmers

Best of Dayton finalist 2018, 2019.

Multiple Locations | Website | Facebook

What’s The Scoop

Best of Dayton finalist 2022.

230 Market St, Brookville | (937) 770-1194 | Facebook

Young’s Jersey Dairy

Best of Dayton first place 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022. Third place 2017.

6880 Springfield Xenia Rd, Yellow Springs | (937) 325-0629 | Website | Facebook