$12.6M project to expand U.S. 40 near Dayton International Airport

“Expanding U.S. 40 is part of our long-term economic development and workforce strategy, and the project will ensure we have the necessary infrastructure in place to support continued economic growth,” Montgomery County Commission President Judy Dodge stated in a release. “We are investing in logistics, manufacturing and distribution from top to bottom to create a more robust local economy that puts our citizens to work.”

The project would not have been possible without the cooperation of so many local and state jurisdictions and economic development partners, County Administrator Michael Colbert said in the release.