15 beagles at Dayton humane society among 4,000 rescued from breeding facility

Fifteen more beagles arrived late Monday at the Humane Society of Greater Dayton that were part of 4,000 rescued from a mass breeding facility.
The humane society took in a dozen beagles in July that came from Envigo in Virginia, which bred beagles to be sold to laboratories for animal testing. The dogs were living in confined and unsanitary conditions, according to a lawsuit.
Veterinary staff at the humane society are examining the 15 beagles that arrived this week. Before they will be ready for adoption, each dog will receive necessary care, which includes getting each one spayed or neutered, microchipping them and making sure vaccinations are up to date, the society stated.
“We love how many people have voiced an interest in helping or adopting these beagles,” said Brian Weltge, president and CEO of the local humane society. “We know they are going to get adopted quickly. We have a limited number and ask that those interested please be patient with us. We also encourage those who aren’t able to adopt one of these beagles to look at some of the other amazing dogs we have at our shelter who are waiting for homes as well.”
Anyone who would like to help but can’t adopt should consider fostering an animal or making a donation. Visit www.hsdayton.org to find forms and more information.
Credit: Humane Society of Greater Dayton
