BreakingNews
National anthem tryouts open for UD’s 2023-24 season

167th Great Darke County Fair starts today: What to know

Local News
By Lillian Wolford – Staff Writer
57 minutes ago
X

The Great Darke County Fair kicked off today with a ribbon cutting ceremony performed by the six fair directors and Junior Fair King and Queen Andrew Wuebker and Elizabeth Brewer.

The fair, held at 800 Sweitzer St. in Greenville, will run through Aug. 26.

Today’s schedule includes shop and crop judging, a cheerleading contest, horseshoe pitching, and more.

Alongside these competitions, primetime amusement rides, fair food, and live music will take place until 11 pm everyday.

Award-winning country band Whiskey Myers will headline Saturday’s grandstand stage at 7:30 pm, with artist Matt Koziol joining them.

Throughout the week, the Little Miss and Mr. pageant competition will take place alongside livestock competitions and horse racing, ending the fair with a final Grand Slam Derby competition.

For a full fair schedule and map of the grounds, click here.

In Other News
1
Gas station wars: City discussed moratorium, but new chains about to...
2
National restaurant chain closes final Dayton region location
3
Kettering restaurant targets opening date for 1st area site
4
Backyard brings couple peace, fuels creativity
5
Attorney Douglas Mann and wife sell former Peace Museum site to...

About the Author

Lillian is currently interning for the Dayton Daily News team while studying journalism at Cardiff University.

© 2023 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top