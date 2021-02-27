1,700 doses of COVID-19 vaccine available at UD Arena clinic

The clinic, hosted by Miami Valley Hospital, will be open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Monday, March 1, and Tuesday, March 2. The clinic has moved inside due to cold temperatures, Premier Health’s website shows.

Ben Sutherly, system communications director at Premier Health, encouraged those eligible for the vaccine to register online at www.premierhealth.com/vaccine. People can also register by calling (937) 276-4141 seven days a week between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.