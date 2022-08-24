19 bakeries you should know in the Dayton region

21 Park Ave, Dayton
ashleyspastries.com
Big Sky Bread Company
Big Sky Bread Company in Kettering. Photo from the Big Sky Bread Company Facebook page.
Best of Dayton finalist 2015
3070 Far Hills Ave, Kettering
www.bigskybreadayton.com
Blue Bike Bakery
Photo from the Blue Bike Bakery Facebook page.
Best of Dayton finalist 2019
305 W Main St, Fairborn
www.bluebikebakery.com
Boosalis Baking and Cafe
Matt Boosalis, founder of Boosalis Baking & Cafe.
Best of Dayton finalist 2015, 2019. Second place 2021.
175 E Alex Bell Road #280, Centerville
www.boosalis.com
Cacky’s Cakery
Photo from the Cacky's Cakery Facebook page
Best of Dayton finalist 2018.
cackyscakery.com
Cake, Hope & Love
Boozy bombs at Cake, Hope, and Love bakery in Beavercreek.
Best of Dayton finalist 2015, 2016. Third place 2017.
1490 N. Fairfield Rd, Suite B, Beavercreek
www.cakehopeandlove.com
Dorothy Lane Market
The Whiskey Pecan Fudge Brownie is the newest addition to Dorothy Lane Market’s Killer Brownie line-up. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Credit: Gina Weathersby
Best of Dayton finalist 2015. Second place 2016, 2018, 2019.
Multiple locations
www.dorothylane.com
elé Cake Co.
Credit: Contributed
Best of Dayton First place 2016, 2018, 2019, 2021. Second place 2017. Third place 2015.
Multiple locations.
www.elecakeco.com
Evans Bakery
Pączki doughnuts from Evans Bakery.
Credit: Ashley Bethard/ STAFF
Best of Dayton finalist 2015, 2018, 2019.
700 Troy St., Dayton
www.facebook.com/EvansBakery
Ghostlight Coffee
Best of Dayton finalist 2019.
Multiple locations
www.ghostlightcoffee.com
Gigi’s Cupcakes
Katelyn Gade fills the display case at GiGi's Cupcakes, 3800 Col. Glenn Highway in Beavercreek near Wright State University.
Best of Dayton finalist 2015
3800 Colonel Glenn Hwy. Fairborn
gigiscupcakesusa.com
Ginniebug Creations
Photo from Ginniebug Creations Facebook page
Best of Dayton finalist 2015
31 Tamplin Dr, Troy
https://www.ginniebugcreations.com
La Puf Cakery
La Puf Sweets is gearing up for a grand opening Dec. 9 on Patterson Road in Kettering. MARK FISHER/STAFF
Best of Dayton finalist 2019
1003 Shroyer RD, Dayton
www.lapufcakery.com
RachelBakes & Co.
RachelBakes & Co is know for its wedding cakes, drip/sprinkle cakes, floral cupcakes and making cake look like other foods. PHOTO COURTESY: RACHEL OWENS
Credit: Submitted Photo
Best of Dayton finalist 2018.
101 E. Alex Bell Rd. Centerville
www.rachelbakesandco.com
Simply Decadent
Jackie Fuller, her mom, Adonica Collins-Smith, and mother-in-law, Debby Fuller, opened Simply Decadent at 108 West Franklin St. in Bellbrook
Best of Dayton finalist 2018, 2019
108 W. Franklin St. Bellbrook
www.simplydecadentllc.com
Smales Pretzel Bakery
Smales soft pretzels. Photo by Amelia Robinson
Best of Dayton finalist 2015
210 Xenia Avenue Dayton
www.smalespretzels.com
The Cakery
The Cakery in Dayton made this gender reveal cake. CONTRIBUTED
Best of Dayton finalist 2015
140 Woodman Dr. Dayton
www.thecakerydayton.com
The Neighborhood Nest
The Neighborhood Nest. FROM THE NEIGHBORHOOD NEST FACEBOOK PAGE
Best of Dayton finalist 2018, 2019, 2021. First place 2015.
313 W Main St, Fairborn
www.theneighborhoodnest.com
Twist Cupcakery
Twist Cupcakery, located at 25 S. St. Clair St. in downtown Dayton, is owned by Kate River.
Best of Dayton finalist 2017, Second place 2015. Third place 2016.
25 S. Saint Clair St. Dayton
www.twistcupcakery.com