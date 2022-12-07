2 Dayton rescue pups to play in Puppy Bowl XIX on Animal Planet

Two puppies from the Humane Society of Greater Dayton will play for the Lombarky Trophy in Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl XIX.
The puppies that will represent Dayton are Juniper and Nugget, who will play for Team Fluff against Team Ruff.
The game will air at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12.
To see the full lineup of puppies, click here.
