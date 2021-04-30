X

2 Mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics scheduled in Dayton today

By Kaitlin SchroederKristen Spicker

Two mobile coronavirus vaccine clinics are scheduled to take place in Dayton today.

The clinics will be at the Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 27 N. Gettysburg Ave., from 9 a.m. to noon and at the Greater Allen AME Church, 1620 W. Fifth St., from 3 to 6 p.m.

No appointment is necessary, and the vaccinations are free for all.

Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County is partnering with Greater Dayton RTA to to bring COVID-19 vaccination clinics directly to people with the help of a retrofitted RTA bus.

There will be space for vaccinations inside the bus.

Public Health will be providing patients their choice of either the Johnson & Johnson or Pfizer vaccine during the clinics. The Johnson & Johnson is a single dose and authorized for ages 18 and older. The Pfizer vaccine is a two-dose series given at least three weeks apart and is authorized for ages 16 and older.

For more information call Public Health at (937) 225-6217, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday or visit phdmc.org.

