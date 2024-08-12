2 Riverside restaurants closed after Sunday fire

Pita N More

Pita N More is typically closed on Mondays. The owner took to Facebook today, Aug. 12, to say he and his team still can not believe they will not be heading to the restaurant Tuesday to open and serve their guests.

“I would like to thank you all so very much for the overwhelming support (and) kind words that’s really touched our hearts in this tough time,” the post said. “It was really shocking, devasting and (a) heartbreaking catastrophe...”

The latest post said they will keep customers posted on any new updates.

“Till we find out what will be the next step for us, (we) wish you all to be safe, take care and will keep you all posted,” another post on the restaurant’s page said. “Hope to see you all again soon!”

Las Margaritas Mexican Bar and Grill

Las Margaritas Mexican Bar and Grill posted Sunday on Facebook the restaurant will be closed until further notice.

“We kindly ask for your understanding and support during this difficult time,” the post said. “Your thoughts and prayers for our family and employees are greatly appreciated.”