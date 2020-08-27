2-year-old girl inside car stolen in Dayton

A 2-year-old girl was inside a car stolen Thursday from a Dayton gas station.
A man went inside the Marathon station at 201 Valley St. around 4:30 p.m. to get money from the ATM inside when someone hopped inside his purple 2012 Kia Optima and took off.
Inside was his 2-year-old daughter, Haleigh Wood.
Credit: Jim Noelker
An alert Amazon delivery driver about a half hour later spotted the girl strapped in her brown car seat in some brush along the side of the street in the 3800 block of Adair Avenue in Harrison Twp.
The driver immediately called police. Haleigh was checked by medics and reunited Haleigh with her mother, Razshae Wood.
“I just got a call from my husband saying the car is gone and Haleigh is asleep in the back. He was just crying and freaking out and I was crying and freaking out ... I didn’t care about the car, I just wanted my daughter to be OK,” she said. “I just thank God she’s OK.”
Police are still searching for the car and theft suspect.
Credit: Jim Noelker