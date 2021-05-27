dayton logo
2021 Dayton Celtic Festival canceled due to coronavirus

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
Organizers blame late-lifting COVID restrictions, pandemic issues abroad.

The Dayton Celtic Festival has been canceled for the second year in a row.

Organizers blamed late-lifting COVID-19 restrictions and issues abroad in its announcement posted Wednesday on its website regarding the cancellation of the festival originally planned for the last weekend in July.

“We find that due to the late lifting of restrictions we are unable to present the same caliber event we have proudly produced these past two decades,” the United Irish of Dayton Inc. posted online. “We are unable to secure any international artists due to the ongoing worldwide pandemic, unable to provide imported beers at sufficient quantity, unable to present a full cultural area, unable to provide whiskey tastings and unable to create the required new festival layout needed due to significant construction taking place at our festival site.

“In addition to the previous reasons listed, we also believe that a full festival at this time would financially damage our nonprofit organization’s ability to present festivals in the years to come,” the post read.

The United Irish of Dayton said the festival will return July 29-July 31, 2022.

Meanwhile, organizers said they will host smaller events at various locations in downtown Dayton. The smaller events will be called the Dayton Celtic “Knot” Festival to keep the Celtic spirit alive in downtown.

The group said more details about the “Knot” celebrations will be announced later.

