2022 Dayton Reggae Festival cancelled due to weather

The Dayton Reggae Festival was cancelled today due to anticipation of inclement weather.
The festival was part of the Downtown Summer Music Series: Groove which involves a plethora of live music, food, vendors and other such activities.
Jah Soul, Luv Locz, Johnny Payne and The True Believers, Seefari and One Love Reggae Band were scheduled performers, according to the Dayton Reggae Festival’s event page.
Sponsors for the event included the City of Dayton’s Department of Recreation, Levitt Pavilion, Radisson of Dayton, Downtown Dayton Partnership and Taje Music Entertainment, the event page said.
The City of Dayton has not made an official announcement as to whether the festival will be rescheduled.
About the Author