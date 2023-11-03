2023 Veterans Day: Dayton-area events to attend

Veterans Day is a federal holiday in the United States observed annually on Nov. 11 to honor military veterans. Here’s a list of Veterans Day events happening this week in the Dayton area:

MIAMI TWP.

Veterans Day Breakfast

The annual Miami Twp. Veterans Day Breakfast will begin at 8 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 9 at a new location, the Hilton Garden Inn at 12000 Innovation Drive, Austin Landing. The guest speaker is Janet Wells with Honor Flight Dayton, a charitable group that takes veterans on a trip of a lifetime to Washington, D.C. to see the sites at no cost to the veterans. The Miamisburg High School choir will perform and students from Bishop Leibold School have a surprise for veterans.

A full breakfast will be served to veterans and their families, but sign up to attend is required in advance; call 937-433-9969 or email: contact@miamitownship.com.

COLUMBUS

Veterans Hall of Fame Ceremony

The Ohio Department of Veterans Services (ODVS), the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame Executive Committee and the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame Foundation will honor the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame Class of 2023 during its annual Induction Ceremony at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 9 at the Ohio State University Fawcett Center, located at 2400 Olentangy River Road, Columbus.

The 20-person class will be honored with medals by ODVS Director Deborah Ashenhurst.

CENTERVILLE

Vietnam: Forever Honor

Centerville-Washington History and Washington-Centerville Public Library will host its annual exhibit as a tribute to all veterans from Nov. 9-12. Uniforms, artifacts, and historical items will be on display. This year the exhibit pays tribute to the Vietnam War experience including reflections on the summer’s The Wall That Heals exhibit.

A reception following the Veterans Day Ceremony at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 at Stubbs Park will be held, and the public is invited for light refreshments.

At 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, David Meyer will speak at the library about his experiences during the Vietnam War. Meyer was raised in a large family on a farm in Northern Ohio. A Vietnam War-Era Air Force veteran, he is an accomplished public servant who has greatly impacted the Dayton area as a professional Engineer. In 2020 Dave was honored as an inductee into the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame.

The 2023 Veterans Exhibit will be open to the public in the Centerville Library Community Room from Thursday, Nov. 9 through Sunday, Nov. 12 during normal operating hours. The exhibit closes one hour before the library closes.

FRANKLIN

FHS to present Veterans Day program

Franklin High School will hold its 23rd annual Veterans Day program at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 10 in the McDade Auditorium. All area veterans and their guests and any active military personnel are welcome to attend. Please arrive by 8:45 a.m. for preferred seating.

This year’s guest speaker will be Franklin Police Chief Adam Colon, who served in the US Army prior to his career in law enforcement.

The FHS Band and Choir will perform patriotic and military music including Stars and Stripes, America the Beautiful, God Bless America, Marches of the Armed Forces, and the Army Caisson song.

Following the program, a reception will be held in the media center.

Franklin High School is at 750 E. Fourth St.

REGION

Great Clips offering free haircuts

For the 11th year, Great Clips salons across the country, including in the Dayton area, are showing appreciation for active and retired military service members this Veterans Day. On Nov. 11, veterans and active service members can go into any U.S. Great Clips salon and get either a free haircut or a free haircut card to use later.

In addition, non-veteran customers who get a haircut on Veterans Day at Great Clips salons can pay it forward. They receive a free haircut card they can give to an active service member or veteran as a token of thanks. The cards can be redeemed for a free haircut from Nov. 12 to Dec. 1, at any Great Clips salon.

REGION

McDonald’s honoring veterans with free meals

McDonald’s restaurants in Ohio are honored to serve veterans, active-duty military members and their families each and every day. This year, McDonald’s restaurants across the region will be recognizing Veterans Day in a special way, by offering current and former military members a free meal.

Participating McDonald’s restaurants will offer a meal to all veterans, with a valid military ID, all day on Saturday, Nov. 11. For breakfast, veterans can enjoy an Egg McMuffin or Bacon Egg Cheese Biscuit, along with a hash brown and any size soft drink, tea or coffee. For lunch or dinner, veterans can enjoy a Double Cheeseburger, 6-piece McNuggets, or Filet-O-Fish sandwich with a small fry and any size soft drink, tea or coffee.

The meals are only available via dine-in or drive-thru. The meals are not available in the McDonald’s app. Breakfast meals are only available until 10:30 a.m.

FAIRBORN

Veterans Day Open House

The 9th annual Veterans Day Open House will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11 at Miami Valley Military History Museum, 4 E. Main St., Fairborn. Free parking and admission.

Historians/Reenactors from different eras - possible military vehicles.

Veterans Day Ceremony

Dignam-Whitmore Post 526, American Legion will hold a Veterans Day Program from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 11 in downtown Fairborn.

DAYTON

Veterans Day Brunch

Join in for a special Veterans Day brunch from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11 at Buckeye Harley-Davidson, 7220 N. Dixie Drive, Dayton.

Honor our veterans with a delicious pancake breakfast hosted by our HOG chapter, while enjoying live music from a band of incredible veterans. And don’t forget to raise your glass to our heroes with free mimosas.

REGION

Veterans can shoot for free on Nov. 11

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife invites veterans to visit and shoot for free at one of Ohio’s public shooting ranges on Veterans Day, Saturday, Nov. 11. The Division of Wildlife is providing a free range day as a thank you to all veterans for their service. This event includes all Class A, B, and C ranges. Visit one of the following public shooting ranges to gain hands-on experience with firearms from certified instructors at no charge from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Deer Creek Wildlife Area, corner of State Route 207 and Cook Yankeetown Road NE, Mt. Sterling

Delaware Wildlife Area, 1110 State Route 229, Ashley

Grand River Wildlife Area, 6693 Hoffman Norton Road, Bristolville

Spring Valley Wildlife Area, 3570 Houston Road, Waynesville

Woodbury Wildlife Area, 41384 State Route 541, Warsaw

On-site staff will provide equipment, ammunition, ear protection, and eye protection at these locations.

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE

Plane Talks: Veterans Day

Spend your day honoring our veterans and learn first-hand about the history of the Air Force and the invaluable role airmen play in making it all possible. Plane Talks will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11 at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, 1100 Spaatz St., WPAFB.

Subject matter experts will be stationed in the galleries near the aircraft or exhibit that relate to Veterans Day.

DAYTON

Dayton VA Medical Center’s Veterans Day Parade

Celebrate Veterans Day at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11 at the historic Dayton VA Medical Center, 4100 W. Third St., Dayton. For this year’s parade, there will be more than 30 participant groups, including the Wright Patterson Air Force Base color guard.

BEAVERCREEK

Free Grab-N-Go Meal for Veterans

Clean Eatz Dayton highly values service members. As a token of its appreciation on Saturday, Nov. 11, from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., all veterans and active military will receive a free Grab-N-Go meal (no purchase necessary). Clean Eatz is located at 2781 Centre Drive, Beavercreek.

More info: www.cleaneatz.com.

Veterans Day ceremony

The annual Beavercreek Veterans Day ceremony will be held at Veterans Memorial Park, 1911 N. Fairfield Road, at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11.

The ceremony will honor and say thank you to all those who have served and currently serving in the armed forces. Guests are encouraged to bring a lawn chair for seating.

MIAMI TWP.

WEST MILTON

The annual Veterans Day program honoring all veterans and their families will be held 2 p.m. Nov. 12 at Hoffman Global Methodist Church, 201 S. Main St., West Milton.

A video will be shown to share stories submitted for each veteran featured. Program speakers will be the Rev. Tom Weeks and Dennis Albaugh.

For more information, call 937-825-2282.

Did we miss your event? Please send information about your event or free items offered to veterans to DDNNEWSA