277 COVID cases reported in Ohio Tuesday

Five ICU admissions were recorded in the last day in the state, just under Ohio’s 21-day average of six. Ohio hasn’t reported more than 10 ICU admissions in a day since Thursday.

Hospitalizations nearly doubled Tuesday after the state reported 34 on Monday. Ohio recorded 59 coronavirus hospitalizations in the last day, up compared to the 21-day average of 44.

More than 47.5% of Ohioans have received at least one coronavirus vaccine and 44.25% have completed it as of Tuesday, according to ODH.