277 COVID cases reported in Ohio Tuesday

Ohio reported 277 daily cases of coronavirus cases Tuesday, bringing its total to 1,111,124 during the pandemic, according to the state health department.
It’s more than 100 cases than the 147 cases reported on Monday.
Over the last 21 days, the state is recording an average of 276 cases a day.
The Ohio Department of Health reported 28 deaths Tuesday for a total of 20,309. ODH updates death data twice a week. Because states do not regularly report death certificate data to Ohio’s Bureau of Vital Statistics, data can fluctuate. The date a death is reported does not reflect the day a death occurred.
Five ICU admissions were recorded in the last day in the state, just under Ohio’s 21-day average of six. Ohio hasn’t reported more than 10 ICU admissions in a day since Thursday.
Hospitalizations nearly doubled Tuesday after the state reported 34 on Monday. Ohio recorded 59 coronavirus hospitalizations in the last day, up compared to the 21-day average of 44.
More than 47.5% of Ohioans have received at least one coronavirus vaccine and 44.25% have completed it as of Tuesday, according to ODH.