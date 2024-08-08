2nd Street Market celebrates National Farmers Market Week with evening event

Activities happening at the Market tonight include:

Melon tastings from Harry’s Ole’d Orchard and Garber Farms

Beeswax wrap candle making with Hive Products

Culinary tastings with Choice Juice Boxx and Dayton Microgreens

How to make mozzarella with Rosebud’s Real Food and St. Anne’s Cheese Co.

Electric vehicle talks with Drive Electric Dayton

Sunset at the Market is 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. with more than 50 vendors featuring prepared foods, kitchen staples, flowers, produce, desserts, artisan wares and more.

The Market will be open it usual hours of operation throughout the weekend: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The RTA will be running a shuttle from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday between 2nd Street Market and the Levitt Pavilion during Nourishing Montgomery County, an event celebrating the county’s food system. Attendees can expect cooking demonstrations, activities for kids, food samplings and a resource fair.

2nd Street Market will continue celebrating locally grown food and growers, and their importance to the region’s food system throughout early fall with a variety of programs and events.

In September, the Market will host Saturday food drives in honor of Hunger Action Month, a nationwide campaign by Feeding American that raises awareness of hunger across the nation and locally. Visitors are encouraged to purchase non-perishable items from the Market’s vendors or bring shelf-stable items to contribute to local organizations like The Foodbank, 5 Loaves and 2 Fishes Pantry and Miami Valley Meals.

“Five Rivers MetroParks supports the region’s environment and the community’s physical, mental and emotional health by offering 18 clean, safe parks, plus the 2nd Street Market,” Suda added. “One of the most important things we can do is to educate and advocate for people to adopt healthy habits for themselves and the planet, and be a resource for equitable access to fresh, healthy food. We really take pride in doing this as a community partner and as staple in downtown Dayton.”

MORE DETAILS

2nd Street Market is located at 600 E. Second St. in Dayton. Many of the Market’s vendors accept SNAP/EBT benefits, in addition to Produce Perks. For more information, visit metroparks.org/localfood.