30+ businesses may get Dayton coronavirus relief funds

“All of the grants support safe operations during COVID-19 by funding improvements that create social distancing, provide sanitation or alter the operations of the business to accommodate new ways of doing business required due to the health crisis,” she said.

The city’s small business capital grant program was created in response to the economic harm caused by COVID-19. The money comes from the city’s $17.3 million allocation of federal CARES Act funding.

Before Wednesday, the city awarded more than $250,000 to companies including restaurants South Park Tavern, Lock 27 Brewing, Coco’s Bistro, Bar Granada, Roost Modern Italian and Jimmie’s Ladder 11.

Event centers the Brightside Music & Event Venue and the Steam Plant Dayton also were approved for funding, and so were Speakeasy Yoga, Now and Zen DIY Studio, Oakwood Car Wash and Gem City Car Wash.

Mudlick Tap House, at 135 E. Second St., plans to use its money to pay for outdoor patio improvements meant to enhance guest safety, including multiple clear plastic igloos.

The restaurant has reduced its indoor seating for social distancing purposes by about half of normal capacity, said Jennifer Dean, co-owner of Mudlick.

The patio expansion allowed the business to add more tables while keeping customers safe, and the igloos are working very well and are equipped with air filtration systems that kills viruses and controls odors, she said.

“I think we are all in this new world in which we’ve had to adapt and be nimble in order to do things differently,” Dean said. “Ensuring the safety of our staff and the customers is definitely our number one priority."

The grant funds allowed Mudlick to add unique dining options for the community at a challenging time when people want experiences and to get out, she said.

“The funds have also allowed us to continue using our patio space into the winter weather creating a much needed revenue stream,” she said.

Mudlick Tap House invested in plastic igloos during the pandemic. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

Salar says it will use its grant money help pay for outdoor furniture and fixtures, pop-up patio construction and materials.

Salar expanded its outdoor seating area during the Out on 5th pilot program that ran on the weekends in the Oregon District between early September and late October.

The restaurant and cocktail bar placed tables, curtains and decorations out on Fifth Street, when the road was closed to auto traffic to create a pedestrian mall.

Carmel’s also will get grant money for new outdoor seating intended to help with social distancing.

Grants worth more than $10,000 require city commission approval. Grants less than that are approved administratively.

Approved by city commission or city administration

Bar Granada (Granada Holdings), $14,964

Brightside Music & Event Venue (Stoan Holdings), $14,189

Carmel’s Southwest & Mexican Grill (Austins Grill), $11,650

Century Bar (SH Spirited Merchants), $9,886

Coco’s Bistro (Hector’s Inc.), $14,750

Dublin Pub, $9,651

Fifth Street Brewpub, $2,329

Gem City Car Wash (Ram Pride), $15,000

Gem City Catfe, $9,939

Ghostlight Coffee, $9,229

Jimmie’s Ladder 11, $12,484

Lock 27 Brewing, $15,000

Mudlick Tap House, $14,959

Oakwood Car Wash (Dolly D Development), $11,982

Picture Perfect Paint Parties, $9,921

Poelking Lanes, $5,969

Puff Apothecary (Puff Puff Poof), $9,859

Roost Modern Italian (Veritas Foods), $13,943

Salar Restaurant and Lounge (To Foods 3), $11,004

South Park Tavern (South Park Ventures), $10,618

Speakeasy Yoga, $14,189

St. Anne the Tart, $7,660

The Steam Plant Dayton (St. Peter Partners), $15,000

Pending city commission approval

Wholly Grounds (Little Gem Coffee Co.), $10,714

Roost offered outdoor seating on East Fifth Street during the Out on 5th program, which ended in late October. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

Pending city administrative approval

Texas Beef & Cattle Co., $8,258

Sweet P’s Handcrafted Ice Pops, $9,997

Studio 816 Hair & Beaute Bar, $1,831

Rich Taste Catering, $1,171