30+ businesses may get Dayton coronavirus relief funds

After approving three more grants Wednesday night, the city of Dayton has agreed to give about 27 businesses some of its federal coronavirus economic relief funds to help them adapt to the pandemic.
The Dayton City Commission at its weekly commission meeting authorized distributing grants worth more than $37,600 to Salar Restaurant & Lounge, Mudlick Tap House and Carmel’s Southwest & Mexican Grill.
The funds are expected to help cover the cost of facility improvements, patio upgrades and new and enhanced outdoor seating to try to provide a safe and comfortable experience for customers.
The city has now awarded more than $287,000 to local businesses that have been hurt by the coronavirus crisis, including restaurants, breweries, yoga studios, car washes and event venues.
The program was designed to fill a gap in funding for local businesses by helping out with capital expenses instead of operational or personal protective equipment costs that are eligible for other local grants, said Susan Vincent, city of Dayton planner.
“All of the grants support safe operations during COVID-19 by funding improvements that create social distancing, provide sanitation or alter the operations of the business to accommodate new ways of doing business required due to the health crisis,” she said.
The city’s small business capital grant program was created in response to the economic harm caused by COVID-19. The money comes from the city’s $17.3 million allocation of federal CARES Act funding.
Before Wednesday, the city awarded more than $250,000 to companies including restaurants South Park Tavern, Lock 27 Brewing, Coco’s Bistro, Bar Granada, Roost Modern Italian and Jimmie’s Ladder 11.
Event centers the Brightside Music & Event Venue and the Steam Plant Dayton also were approved for funding, and so were Speakeasy Yoga, Now and Zen DIY Studio, Oakwood Car Wash and Gem City Car Wash.
Mudlick Tap House, at 135 E. Second St., plans to use its money to pay for outdoor patio improvements meant to enhance guest safety, including multiple clear plastic igloos.
The restaurant has reduced its indoor seating for social distancing purposes by about half of normal capacity, said Jennifer Dean, co-owner of Mudlick.
The patio expansion allowed the business to add more tables while keeping customers safe, and the igloos are working very well and are equipped with air filtration systems that kills viruses and controls odors, she said.
“I think we are all in this new world in which we’ve had to adapt and be nimble in order to do things differently,” Dean said. “Ensuring the safety of our staff and the customers is definitely our number one priority."
The grant funds allowed Mudlick to add unique dining options for the community at a challenging time when people want experiences and to get out, she said.
“The funds have also allowed us to continue using our patio space into the winter weather creating a much needed revenue stream,” she said.
Salar says it will use its grant money help pay for outdoor furniture and fixtures, pop-up patio construction and materials.
Salar expanded its outdoor seating area during the Out on 5th pilot program that ran on the weekends in the Oregon District between early September and late October.
The restaurant and cocktail bar placed tables, curtains and decorations out on Fifth Street, when the road was closed to auto traffic to create a pedestrian mall.
Carmel’s also will get grant money for new outdoor seating intended to help with social distancing.
Grants worth more than $10,000 require city commission approval. Grants less than that are approved administratively.
Approved by city commission or city administration
Bar Granada (Granada Holdings), $14,964
Brightside Music & Event Venue (Stoan Holdings), $14,189
Carmel’s Southwest & Mexican Grill (Austins Grill), $11,650
Century Bar (SH Spirited Merchants), $9,886
Coco’s Bistro (Hector’s Inc.), $14,750
Dublin Pub, $9,651
Fifth Street Brewpub, $2,329
Gem City Car Wash (Ram Pride), $15,000
Gem City Catfe, $9,939
Ghostlight Coffee, $9,229
Jimmie’s Ladder 11, $12,484
Lock 27 Brewing, $15,000
Mudlick Tap House, $14,959
Oakwood Car Wash (Dolly D Development), $11,982
Picture Perfect Paint Parties, $9,921
Poelking Lanes, $5,969
Puff Apothecary (Puff Puff Poof), $9,859
Roost Modern Italian (Veritas Foods), $13,943
Salar Restaurant and Lounge (To Foods 3), $11,004
South Park Tavern (South Park Ventures), $10,618
Speakeasy Yoga, $14,189
St. Anne the Tart, $7,660
The Steam Plant Dayton (St. Peter Partners), $15,000
Pending city commission approval
Wholly Grounds (Little Gem Coffee Co.), $10,714
Pending city administrative approval
Texas Beef & Cattle Co., $8,258
Sweet P’s Handcrafted Ice Pops, $9,997
Studio 816 Hair & Beaute Bar, $1,831
Rich Taste Catering, $1,171