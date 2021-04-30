40% of Ohioans have received at least one dose of COVID vaccine

The Pfizer vaccine is the only one authorized for people ages 16 and older. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine are authorized for ages 18 and older.

As of Friday, 4,683,125 total people have started their vaccination in Ohio and 3,785,650 have completed it.

About 32% of Ohioans, nearly one in three people, have finished the vaccine.

Ohio reported 1,541 daily cases on Friday, bringing its total to 1,072,312.

Over the last 21 days, the state has averaged 1,750 cases a day. Ohio hasn’t recorded more than 2,000 cases in a day since 2,003 daily cases were reported two weeks ago on April 16.

The state recorded 128 hospitalizations in the last day, just above the 21-day average of 116.

Since the pandemic began, Ohio has reported 56,400 total hospitalizations.

The number of COVID patients in Ohio’s hospitals dropped below 1,200 for the first time since Since, according to ODH.

The state recorded 1,178 hospitalized patients on Friday.

Twenty-one ICU admissions were reported in the last day, bringing Ohio’s total to 7,793.

The state also reported 96 deaths on Friday. Death data is updated twice a week and does not reflect the date of the person’s death. Some states do not regularly send death data to the ODH Bureau of Vital Statistics, which can lead to fluctuations in the data.

Throughout the pandemic, 19,284 Ohioans have died from the virus and 19,285 deaths have been reported in Ohio, according to ODH.