41 amazing photos that show Dayton’s biggest changes and events from the air

For me, one of the appeals of flying small airplanes and helicopters is the view it affords the pilot. After I learned to fly, I was struck by how the aerial view shrinks your world.
My first flight over my hometown in Wayne County, Ohio really reiterated the smallness of Doylestown with its little water tower and two traffic lights.
From the air, acres of concrete in the cities, acres of crops and trees in the country and the miles of asphalt and concrete twisted and turned to connect it all offer much to the aerial photographer.
Credit: Ty Greenlees/WHIO Chopper 7
From the beauty of a balloon floating over the fields of Warren County to thick black smoke from “cash for clunkers” infused scrap metal dealer, these images reveal a different perspective of places and events:
This balloon was captured during an evening flight from Waynesville to enjoy the low angle sunlight and slow, open window flying in a 1940's era Aeronca Champ.
This ubiquitous morning rush-hour traffic jam coming into Dayton was photographed from a 1950's era Bell 47 helicopter. (like the M*A*S*H* helicopter). It was hazy but cool that September morning and the view was spectacular.
I shot this scrap metal fire that burned for several days from a Cessna 182 while trying to stay clear of controlled airspace nearby. A challenging task as the fire was less than 1.5 miles from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base's airspace.
The Greene in Beavercreek before the construction began.
Credit: Ty Greenlees/Newschopper 7
Just like digital cameras changed the way we capture images, drones have changed the way we capture aerial images.
One of our fleet of Sky-7 drones, a DJI Inspire 1
Credit: Brandon Ellis