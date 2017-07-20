41 amazing photos that show Dayton’s biggest changes and events from the air

From the beauty of a balloon floating over the fields of Warren County to thick black smoke from “cash for clunkers” infused scrap metal dealer, these images reveal a different perspective of places and events:

8-28-12 -- The Kroger Aquatic Center at The Heights generated more than $550,000 in revenue in its first season of operation, netting a profit of $114,375 that the city may spend on a one-time expenditure, such as police cars. --Photo by Ty Greenlees

This balloon was captured during an evening flight from Waynesville to enjoy the low angle sunlight and slow, open window flying in a 1940's era Aeronca Champ.

8-19-98 -- A hot air balloon floats over the farm fields of Clear Creek Twp in the late evening sun where the crops make patterns in the earth. With the nice morning and evening weather on Wednesday and Thursday, many balloonists have taken advantage of the calm winds and clear skies to fly over the Miami Valley. Ty Greenlees/DDN

This ubiquitous morning rush-hour traffic jam coming into Dayton was photographed from a 1950's era Bell 47 helicopter. (like the M*A*S*H* helicopter). It was hazy but cool that September morning and the view was spectacular.

9-20-00 -- Aerial view of traffic crawling into downtown Dayton on I-75 southbound just before 8:00 A.M. on a Wednesday.

I shot this scrap metal fire that burned for several days from a Cessna 182 while trying to stay clear of controlled airspace nearby. A challenging task as the fire was less than 1.5 miles from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base's airspace.

A fire at Franklin Iron and Metal site at 2015 E. First St. continues to burn on the afternoon of Thursday, May 20, and is expected to continue burning for hours. Everyone within two miles of the area is being asked to stay inside because of concerns over possibly toxic smoke billowing from a fire at the scrap yard. The plume of smoke can be seen for miles.

The Greene in Beavercreek before the construction began.

6-1-05 -- Aerial view of The Greene development on Indian Ripple Rd. at I-675,construction began in 2005. Photo by Ty Greenlees/Newschopper 7 Credit: Ty Greenlees/Newschopper 7 Credit: Ty Greenlees/Newschopper 7

Just like digital cameras changed the way we capture images, drones have changed the way we capture aerial images.

One of our fleet of Sky-7 drones, a DJI Inspire 1