4th of July 2023: Where to find fireworks, parades, festivals in the Dayton area

If you’re looking for ways to celebrate Independence Day with a dazzling fireworks display, there are plenty of options close to home.

Most celebrations in and around the Miami Valley go far beyond pyrotechnics. See how your community is observing the holiday.

BEAVERCREEK

Beavercreek 4th of July Parade & Fireworks

What to expect: All the fun kicks off with a parade at 6 p.m. The parade route begins along Meadowbridge Drive, continue east on Dayton-Xenia Road, and ends at Beavercreek High. After the parade, food trucks, entertainment, children’s activities and fireworks will be at Rotary Park, 2260 Dayton Xenia Road. Fireworks begin at 10 p.m.

When: Tuesday, July 4 from 6-10 p.m.

Where: Rotary Park, 2260 Dayton Xenia Road.

Cost: Free

More info: Facebook

CENTERVILLE

Americana Festival

What to expect: The Centerville - Washington Township Americana Festival is one of the region’s most-highly-anticipated summer events. The theme for this year’s two-day event is: Duty. Honor. Sacrifice. Honoring our Community’s Heroes. Organizers of the festival promise an array of exciting features and improvements across July 3 and 4.

This festival kicks off at 6 p.m. Monday, July 3 at Centerville High School Stadium, 500 E. Franklin St. with food vendors at the entrance. American Idol finalist Alexis Gomez performs at 8 p.m. The Miami Valley Hospital South Fireworks show starts at 10 p.m. The celebration continues on July 4 with the Americana Parade and Arts, Crafts & Food Festival, which includes a 5K run, auto show, more than 200 vendors, live entertainment, and food concessions. This event is rain or shine!

When: Monday, July 3, 6-10 p.m. and Tuesday July 4, 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Where: Multiple locations

Cost: Free

More info: www.americanafestival.org

DAYTON

City of Dayton Lights in Flight Fireworks

What to expect: This celebration features one of the region’s biggest fireworks shows along the downtown Dayton riverfront.

When: Sunday, July 3, 10 p.m.

Where: RiverScape MetroPark, 237 E. Monument Ave., Dayton

Cost: Free

More info: daytonohio.gov

Family, Fun and Fireworks

What to expect: Celebrate this Independence Day at the Dayton Kroc Center. This fun and free evening includes bounce houses, yard games, and food. Guests can top off the evening by watching the Dayton Fireworks.

When: Monday, July 3, 7-10:30 p.m.

Where: The Salvation Army Dayton Kroc Center, 1000 N. Keowee St., Dayton

Cost: Free

More info: daytonkroc.com

EATON

Old Fashioned Independence Day Celebration

What to expect: This annual festival in Eaton will feature food, beer, live music, children’s activities and fireworks.

When: Sunday, July 2 from 4-11 p.m. Fireworks begin at dusk.

Where: Preble County Historical Society, 7693 Swartsel Road, Eaton

Cost: $10 donation per car to the Preble County Historical Society

More info: www.preblecountyhistoricalsociety.com

ENGLEWOOD

Englewood July 4th Fireworks Celebration

What to expect: Filling the air with patriotic tunes, the Englewood Civic Band will perform beginning at 7 p.m. The Englewood Fire Association will sell glow rings. Rain date: July 5

When: Tuesday, July 4, beginning at 7 p.m. Fireworks begin at 10 p.m.

Where: Centennial Park, Union Road in Englewood

Cost: Free

More info: www.englewood.oh.us

FAIRBORN

Fairborn’s Fourth of July Parade and Fireworks

What to expect: The city is hosting a two-day celebration that includes a downtown block party on Monday, July 3 and a parade and fireworks on Tuesday, July 4. The block party will include a variety of events, food trucks and music featuring the Crown Watts Duo, Billy Rock Band and The Journey Tribute: E5C4P3. Events start at 2 p.m. with opening ceremonies and a 21-gun salute by American Legion Post 526. Music starts at 2:30 p.m. and runs until 6 p.m. before a short break with E5C4P3 taking the stage at 6:45 p.m.

Among the food trucks listed for the event are: Mom Andrasik’s, Wholly Smokes BBQ, Sugar Shack Ice Cream & Treats, Home Cooked Vibes, The Lumpia Queen, Claybourne Grille, Freda’s Food Truck, The Wild Banana, What the Taco, Billie Gold Bubble Tea, Cupzilla, Wheel Fresh Pizza and Wrappin’ & Rollin’ Café.

On Tuesday, July 4, the parade begins at 10 a.m. at Fairborn Plaza Shopping Center, continues down Central, onto Main to Broad Street. After the parade, the party continues at 4 p.m. back at Community Park with fireworks presented by Rozzi at approximately 10 p.m.

When: July 3 and 4

Where: Fairborn Community Park, 691 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road, Fairborn

Cost: Free

More info: www.fairbornoh.gov

FRANKLIN

All American Blast Parade and Fireworks

What to expect: “The Wettest 4th of July Parade in Ohio” will begin at 10 a.m. from the Lion’s Bridge, to South Main Street and along Sixth Street ending at Franklin Community Park. Franklin’s All American Blast starts at 6 p.m. where Naked Karate Girls will perform live on stage with food trucks and concessions while the kids can play on the inflatables (arm bands available), enjoy face painting and balloon animals. Fireworks will begin at 10 p.m.

When: Tuesday, July 4

Where: Franklin Community Park, 306 E. Sixth St., Franklin

Cost: Free

More info: www.franklinohio.org

HUBER HEIGHTS

Star Spangled Heights

What to expect: Start your Fourth of July celebration early with this Independence Day celebration featuring a parade, flag ceremony, family activities, food trucks, music and a fireworks show.

When: Saturday, July 1, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The fireworks display will begin at dusk.

Where: Thomas A. Cloud Park, 4707 Brandt Pike, Huber Heights

Cost: Free

More info: www.hhoh.org

KETTERING

Kettering Go 4th!

What to expect: Delco Park is home to this long-standing family-friendly event chock-full of entertainment, live music, food vendors and food trucks, a kids zone, and fireworks. Bring your family, grab your chairs and blankets and get ready to rock with live band performances.

Tuesday, July 4, 6-10 p.m. Fireworks begin at 10 p.m.

Where: Delco Park, 1700 Delco Park Drive, Kettering

Cost: Free

More info: www.ketteringoh.org

LEBANON

Lebanon Independence Day Celebration

What to expect: The Independence Day Parade starts at 4 p.m., Monday, July 3 downtown. After the parade, enjoy games, a petting zoo, fireworks and live music from HiFi Honey at LightUp Lebanon! LightUp Lebanon starts at 6 pm in Colonial Park West. Food and snow cones will be available for purchase. Fireworks start at 10 p.m.

When: Monday, July 3, from 4-10 p.m.

Where: Colonial Park West in Lebanon. Parking is available at the Warren County Fairgrounds. Handicap accessible parking is available at Colonial Park West. Parking will open at the Warren County Fairgrounds at 8 p.m. to view the fireworks from your vehicle.

Cost: Free

More info: www.lebanonohio.gov

MORAINE

Star Spangled Boom

What to expect: The event includes amusement rides, a family and fun zone, and food trucks beginning at 6 p.m. followed by a concert from Stranger at 7 p.m. Fireworks at Wax Park begin at 10 p.m.

When: Tuesday, July 4 from 6-11 p.m. Fireworks begin at 10 p.m.

Where: Wax Park, 3800 Main St., Moraine

Cost: Free

More info: https://ci.moraine.oh.us

PIQUA

Piqua 4th Fest

What to expect: The Piqua 4th Fest is back in downtown Piqua. Guests can expect live entertainment, vendors, food trucks and a fireworks display.

Tuesday, July 4 from 3-10 p.m. Fireworks begin at 10 p.m.

Where: Fort Piqua Plaza Banquet Center, 308 N. Main St., Piqua

Cost: Free

More info: www.piquaoh.org

SPRINGBORO

July 4th - Boro Boom!

What to expect: The City of Springboro celebrates with bounce houses & food trucks at 6 p.m. and live music from The Bucket List Players at 7 p.m. Fireworks show starts at 10 p.m.

When: Tuesday, July 4

Where: Springboro High School, 1675 S. Main St., Springboro

Cost: Free

More info: www.cityofspringboro.com

SPRINGFIELD

Buck Creek Boom

What to expect: The 28th annual community fireworks show will celebrate America’s Independence with a spectacular fireworks display. It is possible to view the show from many locations around the community. Please don’t park in the Springfield Regional Medical Center Parking lot. Fireworks begin at dark, approximately 10 p.m.

When: Monday, July 3 at 10 p.m.

Where: Buck Creek State Park, 1976 Buck Creek Lane, Springfield

Cost: Free

More info: https://ntprd.org/buck-creek-boom/

TROY

The Miami County July 4th Parade

What to expect: The parade is put on by the Independence Day Celebration Association with support of the city and the Miami Valley Veterans Museum. The parade will start at the Hobart Arena parking lot and proceed to Staunton Road before moving south on North Market Street to the Public Square. The parade then will go west on Main Street to the library and ending at the Hobart Center for County Government. This year’s parade will honor veteran John Bankowitz, who started the Young Marines program in 1998 and is an inductee in the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame.

When: 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 4

Where: Downtown Troy

Cost: Free

More info: Contact parade coordinator Tia Maurer at maurertj@pg.com.

VANDALIA

Vandalia Star-Spangled Celebration

What to expect: Presented by the City of Vandalia and Butler Twp. In addition to having an assortment of food trucks, the Blue Leaf’s will provide entertainment with a variety of classic rock music. The band will take the stage at 7 p.m. and play until the fireworks start at 10 p.m. Parking fills up quickly so come early and enjoy and evening with all your neighbors!

When: Monday, July 3, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Vandalia Recreation Center and Sports Complex, 1101 Stonequarry Road, Vandalia

Cost: Free

More info: www.vandaliaohio.org

WEST MILTON

West Milton 4th of July Celebration

What to expect: This small-town 4th of July celebration includes rides, games, food, live music, a parade and fireworks

When: Monday and Tuesday, July 3 and 4. Rides open at 6 p.m. on July 3. The parade begins at 11 a.m. on July 4 with fireworks display at 10 p.m.

Where: West Milton Municipal Park, 249 E. Tipp Pike, West Milton

Cost: Free

More info: Facebook

XENIA

Kevin Sonnycalb Memorial Fireworks Festival in Xenia

What to expect: Fireworks by American Fireworks Company, the Red, White & Blue Block Party in downtown Xenia, which is from 3 - 8 p.m. and will feature live music, sand sculptures, more than a dozen food trucks, a cornhole tournament hosted by the Ohio Riders professional cornhole team, toy show, cruise-in and children’s activities, including face painting, a climbing wall and other games for children of all ages. The fireworks show starts at 10 p.m.

When: Friday, July 7, 5-10 p.m.

Where: Shawnee Park, 591 South Park Drive, Xenia

Cost: Free

More info: www.facebook.com/SonnycalbFireworks.

YELLOW SPRINGS

Annual Yellow Springs 4th of July Parade & Fireworks

What to expect: The Yellow Springs Chamber of Commerce is hosting the annual fourth of July celebrations at Gaunt Park. The parade will start at noon behind the fire station at Xenia Avenue and Herman Street and make its way down Xenia Avenue to Corry Street. Fireworks will begin at dusk at Gaunt Park.

When: Tuesday, July 4,12 to 10 p.m.

Where: Parade kicks off on Xenia Avenue, Yellow Springs.

Cost: Free

More info: www.yellowspringsohio.org

