4th of July Lights in Flight fireworks show returns to Dayton Monday

The annual Lights in Flight fireworks show will return to Dayton this year Monday at Kettering Field.

The City of Dayton Department of Recreation will produce the 4th of July holiday show, which starts at 10 p.m. just north of downtown Dayton in the McCook Field neighborhood.

Viewing areas will be at the northern and eastern sections of Kettering Field. Signs will mark the viewing areas. Marion’s pizza and soft drinks will be available for purchase near the northeast corner of Kettering Field.

Parking is limited, so visitors should arrive early.

Starting a 6 p.m., the following streets will be closed”

East Helena Street from Riverside Drive to Keowee Street

North Bend Boulevard from Helena Street to Webster Street

Riverside Drive (northbound) from White Allen Avenue to Helena Street

Brennan Drive from Helena Street to Keowee Street

Hall Avenue south of Keowee Street

All of Deeds Park Drive

Recreation trails in nearby parks will also close starting at 6 p.m. The Great Miami and Stillwater rivers will be closed to boaters and paddlers as well.

For updates, visit daytonohio.gov/lightsinflight