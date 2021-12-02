dayton logo
4th round of Vax-2-School scholarship winners to be named this afternoon

Local News
By Kristen SpickerJen Balduf - Staff Writer
1 hour ago
State is giving away 30 $10,000 scholarships each day this week, plus five $100,000 scholarships on Friday.

Another 30 winners of $10,000 scholarships will be announced today at 3:30 p.m. as part of Vax-2-School, a scholarship program aimed at increasing COVID-19 vaccination rate among younger Ohioans.

The winners will be named on Instagram and Twitter at @OhioVax2School and online at https://ohiovax2school.com/.

The state is awarding $2 million in scholarships to Ohioans 5 to 25 who have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine. Five people will win $100,000 scholarships and 150 will win $10,000. The scholarships can be used at any college, university, trade school, technical program or job training program in the state.

Thirty winners of the $10,000 scholarships will be announced each day through Friday. The winners of the $100,000 scholarships will be announced at 7:29 p.m. Friday during the Ohio Lottery broadcast. Registration for the five $100,000 scholarship drawings closed at midnight today.

Ninety winners have been announced so far this week. On Wednesday, winners from the area included Katelyn Schreiner of Dayton, Cody Ratermann of Clayton, Andrew Keck of Hamilton and Thomas Ratliff of Liberty Twp. in Butler County and Eleanor Bohlen of Morrow in Warren County.

Stephen Berent of Beavercreek, Zoe Helmick of Englewood and Jonathan Lewis of Troy were among 30 winners of the $10,000 scholarships announced at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday and six winners from the region announced Monday included Mitchell Link of Jamestown in Greene County; Lessah LeMaster of Enon in Clark County; Madison Cooke of Maineville in Warren County; plus three from West Chester Twp. in Butler County — Alena McCain, Martin Philip and Katrina Whitmore.

Winners are selected using a random generator number, the same as the state used in the Vax-a-Million incentive.

Those who were not selected in the first two drawings will automatically be carried over into the following drawings. People who were previously vaccinated are eligible to win.

As of Wednesday, more than 6.77 million Ohioans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Ohio Department of Health. Nearly 140,000 residents ages 5 to 11 and 397,602 kids 12 to 17 have started the vaccine. It’s roughly 13.99% and 44.69% of those respective age groups’ population.

More than 974,000 Ohioans 18 to 29 have started the vaccine series. It accounts for 52.33% of that age group.

