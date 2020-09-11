5 things to know about the coronavirus today: New state health director backs out, 9 items still in short supply

Both Butler and Montgomery counties, which remain at red level 3 for coronavirus risk, have cases influenced by local universities, Gov. Mike DeWine said, However, there also small outbreaks at workplaces and long-term care facilities.

When will Ohio release first school-based COVID-19 data?

Last week, Gov. Mike DeWine announced a new order from Ohio Department of Health interim director Lance Himes, spelling out reporting recommendations and requirements for positive coronavirus tests tied to schools.

9 items still in short supply after 6 months of pandemic

Disinfecting wipes remain the Holy Grail of grocery items these days, but they are still extremely difficult, if not impossible to find.

Explore 9 items still in short supply after 6 months of pandemic

Springboro High School student tests positive

The district sent a “Notification of Exposure” letter to the families of students who had contact with the infected student and said those who did not receive a letter and were not contacted by the school or health department were not exposed.