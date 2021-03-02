5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Ohio expands vaccine eligibility

It is Tuesday, March 2, 2021 and these are five things to know today about the coronavirus pandemic.
Ohio expands vaccination groups ahead of large shipment
In a press release, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Ohio is set to receive its largest shipment of vaccines this week, prompting the state to expand the groups able to be vaccinated.
Who is eligible for the vaccine under Phase 1C and Phase 2?
These are the groups that are eligible for vaccination under the next phases of Ohio’s vaccination plan.
Summer band, color guard clinics canceled due to COVID-19
Fred J. Miller Inc. has announced that it is ending its summer clinics for colleges and universities in color guard, dance team, drum major and band leaders.
Miami County vaccine registration fills in under a day, to reopen next week
Miami County Public Health closed registration for a coronavirus vaccine clinic scheduled this week after appointments filled up Monday afternoon.
Dayton Public Schools return to mostly in-person classes
Most Dayton Public Schools students returned to in-person classes Monday, with the superintendent vowing not to step back unless ordered to do so.