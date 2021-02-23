5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Police deaths and the next vaccination phase

Study shows coronavirus leading cause of death for police in 2020

In a report from the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, COVID-19-related fatalities were the highest cause of officer line-of-duty deaths.

Ohioans age 60 and older to be included in next phase of vaccinations

Ohioans 60 and older will be included in the next phase of vaccine distribution, but with vaccinations currently being held for ages 65 and older, it is unclear when the new phase will start.