5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Side effects and vaccine supplies

1.5 million Ohioans have received the first dose of vaccine

The Ohio Department of Health reported that 1.5 million Ohioans have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine as of Wednesday, accounting for 12.84% of the state’s population.

What side effects should I expect from the COVID-19 vaccine?

As more people receive the coronavirus vaccines, people are seeing mild side effects, with some people possibly needing to take a day off work following vaccination.