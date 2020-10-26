X

5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Students return to classrooms, Ohio reports 2,300+ new cases

By Micah Karr

It is Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 and these are five things to know about the coronavirus today.

Ohio breaks four-day streak of new coronavirus case record with 2,309 new cases Sunday

Ohio has once again broken the record for new cases reported in a day with 2,858 cases reported on Saturday, October 24, the Ohio Department of Health reported. This is the fourth day in a row that Ohio has posted a new highest number of cases reported. A total of 22 deaths were reported, bringing the total cases to 195,806 and deaths to 5,206. The average number of new cases for the past 21 day is 1,802.

Students are starting to return to the classroom amid the coronavirus case spike

Several of the area’s largest school districts are bringing kids back into classrooms as COVID-19 cases climb locally and statewide, prompting concerns from some parents that re-opening plans are premature.

School districts that have taught in-person since the beginning of the school year say that their experience shows students can attend school safely if proper procedures are followed.

Gov. DeWine announces CARES Act spending package

On Friday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted announced a new package of CARES Act funding, which would divide $419.5 million among funds intended to help out small businesses, restaurants and bars, hospitals, higher education, arts, nonprofits and low-income Ohioans. The package will go to the State Controlling Board for approval on Monday.

UD student dies from coronavirus complications

The University of Dayton held a vigil on Friday for Michael Lang, an 18-year-old student who died on Thursday of coronavirus complications after a long stay in the hospital in his hometown of LaGrange, Illinois. Lang was on campus at the beginning of the semester, but returned home on Sept. 13 to take classes remotely.

ODH discusses key difference between COVID-19 and the flu

As we go into flu season, the Ohio Department of Health discussed the key differences between the flu and COVID-19. This includes differences in when symptoms start, what complications may arise, the diseases' symptoms, and how both diseases spread.

