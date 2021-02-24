5 things to know about the coronavirus today: US passes 500,000 deaths

UD Arena receives approval to allow some fans to watch games

The University of Dayton has received approval to allow about 1,340 fans to watch games at UD Arena, or 10% of the arena’s total capacity.

Flags to fly half-staff in honor of 500,000 COVID victims in America

Gov. Mike DeWine ordered U.S. and Ohio flags to be flown at half-staff on public buildings to honor the 500,000 Americans, over 16,000 from Ohio, who have died due to the COVID-19 pandemic.