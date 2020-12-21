50% chance for rain today; temps above normal before Christmas plunge

Temperatures this week will be above normal in the 40s and reach into the 50s on Wednesday before an Arctic cold front will cross the region on Thursday and bring a sharp temperatures drop into the 20s for Christmas.
Temperatures this week will have their ups and downs. After warmer temps on Wed, a cold front will bring cooler conditions by the end of the week. Along the way, there will be a few chances for rain, and some snow could be possible, depending on how fast the cold air moves in. pic.twitter.com/tq3WXXxC6n— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) December 21, 2020
For today, the early morning will be partly cloudy with near steady temperatures in the middle 30s, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Expect today’s highs to be in the lower 40s under cloudy skies with a 50% chance of rain showers. Tonight, it will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight with overnight lows in the lower 30s.
Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 40s. Skies will be mostly clear Tuesday evening, then become partly cloudy with overnight lows around 30 degrees.
It will be partly cloudy Wednesday with highs in the lower 50s.