7 Brew Coffee aims for September opening in Beavercreek

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

The New York-based coffee chain will offer a lot more than coffee. Customers can expect teas, lemonades, smoothies and shakes as well as their own branded energy drinks.

7 Brew has over 20,000 flavor combinations for customers to choose from. Customer favorites include the Blondie with vanilla and caramel breve or the Ocean Breeze energy drink with blue raspberry and coconut.

7 Brew is also unique for its double lane drive-thru that does not have speakers. All orders are taken face-to-face — allowing employees to make a personal connection. They offer a walk-up patio as well.

The 7 Brew philosophy is to cultivate “kindness and joy with every drink – through our service, speed, quality, energy and atmosphere.”

7 Brew began in Rogers, Arkansas, with “a desire to change drive-thru coffee into a fun, mind-blowing experience for everyone,” its website said. The company now operates 256 stands across the country including one in Springfield at 2001 E. Main St.