7 Brew opens in Springfield, has more than 20K coffee combinations

“There’s nothing like it in Springfield,” said regional manager Maddie Turner

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

Business
By
Updated 1 hour ago
X

The first 7 Brew drive-thru coffee stand has opened in the region with two more on the way.

7 Brew officially opened Monday, July 15 at 2001 E. Main St. in Springfield near the intersection of South Belmont Avenue. A ribbon cutting was Tuesday and included a $2,000 check presentation to Dayton Children’s Hospital.

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

“It’s super exciting. I feel really lucky and blessed to be here,” said regional manager Maddie Turner. “There’s nothing like it in Springfield. We’re really excited to bring the energy, the culture and more yummy drinks to town.”

Turner said 7 Brew offers a lot more than coffee. Customers can expect teas, lemonades, smoothies, shakes, as well as their own branded energy drinks.

ExplorePHOTOS: Ribbon Cutting For New Seven Brew Location in Springfield

“We have over 20,000 flavor combinations,” Turner said.

Customer favorites include the Blondie with vanilla and caramel breve or the Ocean Breeze energy drink with blue raspberry and coconut. Turner likes to mix together the Blondie and Cinnamon Roll drink with brown sugar cinnamon and white chocolate breve.

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

What makes 7 Brew stand out is its double lane drive-thru that does not have speakers. All orders are taken face-to-face — allowing employees to make a personal connection. They do offer a walk-up patio as well.

“We’re just trying to form one big family in Springfield and all of the Dayton area,” Turner said.

The 7 Brew philosophy is to cultivate “kindness and joy with every drink – through our service, speed, quality, energy and atmosphere.”

Before the Springfield location opened, their team gave 13,500 free drinks to businesses throughout the Springfield community.

ExploreSunday brunch food truck rally at Brightside returns with goat yoga, fresh produce vendors

This week is 7 Brew’s soft opening. Those who visit between 7 and 8 a.m., noon and 1 p.m. or 5 and 6 p.m. will receive a free small drink. A grand opening is planned for Saturday, July 20. Those who order a large drink during the grand opening will receive a free shirt.

7 Brew has 250 stands across the country with a handful in central and northeastern Ohio. The company plans to open a 7 Brew in Beavercreek just south of the intersection between North Fairfield and Rex Drive, in front of the new REI Co-op, by the end of September. This will be followed by a stand in Springboro at 827 Central Ave. in the Midway Plaza Shopping Center.

7 Brew is open 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Friday and 5:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday. For more information, visit 7brew.com.

ExploreAt this Dayton park you can pick your own flowers, produce and herbs
In Other News
1
Culver’s Restaurant could be first West Carrollton River District...
2
At 20-year mark, Flavors Eatery owner credits ‘core values’ for...
3
Best of Dayton: Our closest races as the final week of voting begins
4
Best of Dayton: Categories with the most votes after the first day of...
5
Owners of Cafe 19 open new breakfast restaurant in Brookville

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over seven years of experience in the media field.

© 2024 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top