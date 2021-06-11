8 fun things to do this week: Dinosaurs, music and more

2) Taste of Jewish Culture

The annual festival at Temple Israel, 130 Riverside Drive, Dayton has a very different look this year. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the organizers put together a Taste of the Jewish Cultural Festival, which is actually three different drive-thru events. The first two installments were in April and May and each one is dedicated to a specific holiday.

The final Taste of the Jewish Cultural Festival is at Temple Israel from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 11. It features crafts and merchandise vendors, live entertainment, educational programs and food. Call 937-496-0050 or visit www.tidayton.org.

3) Landscape art

More than 40 pieces by 41 Ohio artists are featured in “The View: Juried Landscape Exhibition.” The 27th annual show opened at Rosewood Gallery, Rosewood Arts Centre, 2655 Olson Drive, Kettering, on June 1. Participating artists such as Clinton Wood, Virginia Burroughs, Kevin McNeeley and Elizabeth Rudolf were selected by juror Penny Park, who reviewed 220 submitted pieces in a variety of media.

“The View” is available for in-person and virtual viewing through July 30. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Cost: Free. Visit www.playkettering.org.

Urban Creative Arts 2021 resident artist Kyleen Downs, a guitarist/songwriter, will lead a class within the Signature Levitt Summer Camp. The camp will be held July 12-16 on the lawn of Levitt Pavilion in downtown Dayton. Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

4) Kyleen live

Because of COVID shutdowns, Kyleen Downes was unable to host a release party for her 2020 album, “Come On Sit Down.” However, there’s no expiration date for great music. Now, with Ohio opening back up, the local singer-songwriter is bringing her band to Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton, on Saturday, June 12, to celebrate the album’s one-year anniversary.

The show begins at 8:30 p.m. with a songwriters-in-the-round set featuring Amber Hargett, Heather Redman and Khrys Blank. Cost: $12 in advance, $15 at the door. The cover charge starts at 7:30 p.m. Call 937-424-3870 or visit yellowcabtavern.com.

National Museum of the U.S. Air Force visitors will have a unique opportunity to see dinosaurs in the museum’s galleries during “Operation: Dinosaur” on Saturday, June 12, 2021 from 4-7 p.m. with the museum closing at 8 p.m.

5) Operation Dinosaur

Sources at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, 1199 Spaatz St., Wright-Patterson AFB, have confirmed the facility is expecting a Jurassic event on Saturday, June 12. Rest assured, there’s nothing to fear. In fact, the public is encouraged to attend Operation Dinosaur, the family-friendly event from 4 to 8 p.m.

Operation Dinosaur features giveaways, activities and life-like roaming dinosaurs in Buildings 2, 3 and 4. Building 2 has been designated a roar-free zone for visitors with sensory sensitivities. Cost: Free. Visit www.nationalmuseum.af.mil.

6) The Little Mermaid

The animated Disney favorite, “The Little Mermaid,” is being presented in dinner-theater form at La Comedia, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro. This production, which features the award-winning songs from Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, opens on June 17. “The Little Mermaid” is presented through Aug. 15.

Show times are 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, with 12:30 matinees on Thursday, Friday and Sunday. Patrons should arrive 90 minutes to two hours before the show begins. Cost: $65 to $76 and includes dinner and the show. $35 for children 11 and younger. Call 937-746-4554 or visit www.lacomedia.com.

7) Lebanon Country Fest

Main Street Lebanon presents the Lebanon Country Music Festival on Friday and Saturday, June 11 and 12. The annual outdoor event returns to Mulberry Street Plaza in downtown Lebanon with performances by the TNT Band, 90 Proof Twang, Jessie Lyn, Buffalo Wabs and other regional acts.

Music begins at 6 p.m. Friday and noon Saturday. The second day of the event also features street vendors. Cost: Free. Call 513-515-1752 or visit www.mainstreetlebanon.org.

Jessica Barden stars in “Holler” (pictured), which opens this weekend at downtown Dayton’s arthouse movie theater, the Neon. The movie takes place in southeast Ohio and was filmed in Jackson, Ohio, in the southern part of the state. “Holler” has an even stronger local connection, having been written and directed by Nicole Riege, a graduate of Wright State’s Department of Theatre, Dance and Motion Pictures. The cast includes Pamela Adlon, Gus Halper and Beck Ann Baker. Its showings at the Neon will be paired with the Dayton-made short documentary “We Still Make Things.” Directed by Ian Cook, another Wright State grad, the short was executive produced by Julia Reichert and Steve Bognar, the Oscar-winning team from the Miami Valley. Also new at the Neon is “Sublet,” set in Tel Aviv, Israel. CONTRIBUTED

8) A Dayton double feature

Two films, both made by graduates of Wright State’s Department of Theatre, Dance and Motion Pictures, are playing at The Neon movie theater, 130 E 5th St., in downtown Dayton this week. A full-length feature, “Holler,” was written and directed by Nicole Riegel, listed by “Variety” as one of “10 Directors To Watch.” Her movie is being paired with “We Still Make Things,” a short documentary directed by Ian Cook.

Visit www.neonmovies.com or call 937-222-7469 for show times and prices.

Contact this contributing writer at 937-287-6139 or e-mail at donthrasher100@gmail.com.