8 fun things to do this week: Dinosaurs, music and more

1) Live music returns
After more than a year of shuttered music venues, Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton, becomes the first major concert facility in the area to begin a full season of programming. New Orleans-based trumpeter Shamarr Allen opens the 2021 Eichelberger Concert Series at Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, June 12.
The Lao Tizer Band featuring Eric Marienthal brings its West Coast jazz to the outdoor concert venue on Thursday, June 17. The fourth season at Levitt Pavilion also features Tank and the Bangas on June 19, Making Movies on July 8, Alvin Youngblood Hart on Aug. 19 and the legendary Ohio Players on Sept. 18. All shows begin at 7 p.m. Cost: Free. Visit www.levittdayton.org.
Credit: Tom Gilliam
2) Taste of Jewish Culture
The annual festival at Temple Israel, 130 Riverside Drive, Dayton has a very different look this year. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the organizers put together a Taste of the Jewish Cultural Festival, which is actually three different drive-thru events. The first two installments were in April and May and each one is dedicated to a specific holiday.
The final Taste of the Jewish Cultural Festival is at Temple Israel from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 11. It features crafts and merchandise vendors, live entertainment, educational programs and food. Call 937-496-0050 or visit www.tidayton.org.
3) Landscape art
More than 40 pieces by 41 Ohio artists are featured in “The View: Juried Landscape Exhibition.” The 27th annual show opened at Rosewood Gallery, Rosewood Arts Centre, 2655 Olson Drive, Kettering, on June 1. Participating artists such as Clinton Wood, Virginia Burroughs, Kevin McNeeley and Elizabeth Rudolf were selected by juror Penny Park, who reviewed 220 submitted pieces in a variety of media.
“The View” is available for in-person and virtual viewing through July 30. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Cost: Free. Visit www.playkettering.org.
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
4) Kyleen live
Because of COVID shutdowns, Kyleen Downes was unable to host a release party for her 2020 album, “Come On Sit Down.” However, there’s no expiration date for great music. Now, with Ohio opening back up, the local singer-songwriter is bringing her band to Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton, on Saturday, June 12, to celebrate the album’s one-year anniversary.
The show begins at 8:30 p.m. with a songwriters-in-the-round set featuring Amber Hargett, Heather Redman and Khrys Blank. Cost: $12 in advance, $15 at the door. The cover charge starts at 7:30 p.m. Call 937-424-3870 or visit yellowcabtavern.com.
5) Operation Dinosaur
Sources at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, 1199 Spaatz St., Wright-Patterson AFB, have confirmed the facility is expecting a Jurassic event on Saturday, June 12. Rest assured, there’s nothing to fear. In fact, the public is encouraged to attend Operation Dinosaur, the family-friendly event from 4 to 8 p.m.
Operation Dinosaur features giveaways, activities and life-like roaming dinosaurs in Buildings 2, 3 and 4. Building 2 has been designated a roar-free zone for visitors with sensory sensitivities. Cost: Free. Visit www.nationalmuseum.af.mil.
6) The Little Mermaid
The animated Disney favorite, “The Little Mermaid,” is being presented in dinner-theater form at La Comedia, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro. This production, which features the award-winning songs from Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, opens on June 17. “The Little Mermaid” is presented through Aug. 15.
Show times are 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, with 12:30 matinees on Thursday, Friday and Sunday. Patrons should arrive 90 minutes to two hours before the show begins. Cost: $65 to $76 and includes dinner and the show. $35 for children 11 and younger. Call 937-746-4554 or visit www.lacomedia.com.
7) Lebanon Country Fest
Main Street Lebanon presents the Lebanon Country Music Festival on Friday and Saturday, June 11 and 12. The annual outdoor event returns to Mulberry Street Plaza in downtown Lebanon with performances by the TNT Band, 90 Proof Twang, Jessie Lyn, Buffalo Wabs and other regional acts.
Music begins at 6 p.m. Friday and noon Saturday. The second day of the event also features street vendors. Cost: Free. Call 513-515-1752 or visit www.mainstreetlebanon.org.
8) A Dayton double feature
Two films, both made by graduates of Wright State’s Department of Theatre, Dance and Motion Pictures, are playing at The Neon movie theater, 130 E 5th St., in downtown Dayton this week. A full-length feature, “Holler,” was written and directed by Nicole Riegel, listed by “Variety” as one of “10 Directors To Watch.” Her movie is being paired with “We Still Make Things,” a short documentary directed by Ian Cook.
Visit www.neonmovies.com or call 937-222-7469 for show times and prices.
