8 private Warren County gardens part of tour in Lebanon

Eight private gardens in historic Lebanon will open their gates from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 22-23 for the Lebanon Garden Tour. The gardens enhance century-old Folk Victorian, Queen Anne, Colonial, and Greek Revival style homes.
This year, the Lebanon Garden Tour is a walking or driving self-guided tour displaying water features, herb, Hosta and pollinator gardens, a community garden, shade/sun gardens and unique sculptures and artworks. Gardeners are available to answer questions and provide gardening tips.
A scavenger hunt challenges tour participants to find specific items in the gardens. Those who complete it have a chance to win a prize. A Lavender Festival will be at nearby CC’s Blooms Organic Flower Farm from noon to 5 p.m. during the tour.
Maps and tickets are available on the days of the tour at 198 S. Broadway, at the Lebanon Train Station for $20. Children 12 and under are free. Advance sale tickets are $15 at The Village Parlor Ice Cream & Restaurant and The Brickhouse on Broadway Personalized Gifts or online.
All proceeds beautify Lebanon and maintain the Train Station Depot, which was built by the Lebanon Council of Garden Clubs, Inc. This is the 34th annual Lebanon Garden Tour.